IND vs ENG: We Won’t Be Afraid To Play Him If Required – Rob Key On England Unveiling A World Class Talent Against India

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: We Won’t Be Afraid To Play Him If Required – Rob Key On England Unveiling A World Class Talent Against India

All

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: We Won’t Be Afraid To Play Him If Required – Rob Key On England Unveiling A World Class Talent Against India

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM

IND vs ENG: We Won&#8217;t Be Afraid To Play Him If Required &#8211; Rob Key On England Unveiling A World Class Talent Against India

Managing Director of England Cricket Rob Key has spoken out about England’s squad for the five-match test series against India, praising emerging spinner Shoaib Bashir for his brilliant bowling in his maiden country championship, where he impressed everyone with his skillset and temperament against quality batters.

England has named three uncapped players in their 16-man squad that will face India in five Tests beginning next month. The ECB has given opportunities to fast bowler Gus Atkinson, as well as spinners Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir in unfamiliar territory for the youngsters, as England seeks to win their first Test series in India since 2012.

Speaking to BBC Sports, Rob Key stated that Shoaib Bashir has the potential to be a superstar in the future and that the Test series will be beneficial to him and also stated the reason behind the exclusion of Liam Dawson was that there was no purpose in having Dawson on the tour if he was not going to feature in the side owing to the presence of Jack Leach.

“He’s going for experience as much as anything else but we won’t be afraid to play him if required, This is the start of a journey of hopefully a world-class spinner in the future.”

Rob Key
Rob Key Credits: Twitter

“He is probably not someone who wants to go around India as the 15th or 16th man, If he’s not going to play then I don’t think it’s high on his agenda to be going as essentially a replacement bowler,” Rob Key said.

Young right-arm off-break bowler Shoaib Bashir took 10 wickets in six games for Somerset in the county championship, whereas Hartley has greater experience, having taken 40 wickets at an average of 36.57 for Lancashire. Gus Atkinson is regarded as one of England’s next big things, having recently taken 20 wickets in Surrey’s successful County title defence.

I’ve Always Dreamed About Being A Professional Cricketer – Shoaib Bashir

Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir was overjoyed with his selection for the Indian tour and promised to continue training hard to play at the top level, alongside acknowledging that he still has a lot to work on in his game.

Shoaib Bashir
Shoaib Bashir Credits: Twitter

“It’s been a mad, mad journey, I’ve always dreamed about being a professional cricketer. It means the world. I’m going to keep working hard, keep grinding, and hopefully maintain this level. There is still a lot to work on,” Shoaib Bashir said.

Shoaib Bashir was called up after impressing England selectors during their recent training camp in the United Arab Emirates and the spinners are expected to play a key role for the side in the five-test series since the conditions in India would favour them.

ENGLAND SQUAD FOR INDIA TESTS 2024

Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Rob Key

Shoaib Bashir

Related Article
IND vs ENG: We Won&#8217;t Be Afraid To Play Him If Required &#8211; Rob Key On England Unveiling A World Class Talent Against India
IND vs ENG: We Won’t Be Afraid To Play Him If Required – Rob Key On England Unveiling A World Class Talent Against India

Dec 12, 2023, 10:51 AM

SA vs IND: They Are Now Expecting Him To Be Another Yuvraj Singh &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well As A Finisher
SA vs IND: They Are Now Expecting Him To Be Another Yuvraj Singh – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well As A Finisher

Dec 11, 2023, 4:01 PM

SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills
SA vs IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal Is An All-format Prospect For India – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Left-handed Opener For His Impressive Batting Skills

Dec 11, 2023, 3:29 PM

SA vs IND: I Would Say Rinku Singh And Yashasvi Jaiswal Are Far Ahead Of All The Others &#8211; Ruturaj Gaikwad On Six-hitting Competition Within The Indian Squad
SA vs IND: I Would Say Rinku Singh And Yashasvi Jaiswal Are Far Ahead Of All The Others – Ruturaj Gaikwad On Six-hitting Competition Within The Indian Squad

Dec 11, 2023, 1:38 PM

SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa
SA vs IND: Jacques Kallis On How India Can Win Their Maiden Test Series In South Africa

Dec 11, 2023, 1:09 PM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma Is Going To Be Key For India In The Test Series &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Skipper To Come Good Against South Africa
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma Is Going To Be Key For India In The Test Series – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Indian Skipper To Come Good Against South Africa

Dec 11, 2023, 12:38 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy