India and South Africa will be taking on each other in the final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The much-awaited game is scheduled to be played on Saturday (June 29) at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Both the teams have qualified for the final with a 100 percent winning record and will be hoping that their record remains intact. South Africa will be playing a World Cup final for the first time in their history and would be desperate to go all the way.

India, on the other hand, are playing in a T20 World Cup final for the third time and first time since 2014. Having not won the T20 World Cup since 2007, the Men in Blue will also be looking to end their long wait today. With both the teams in good form at the moment and desperate to end their long wait for a World Cup title, expect a cracking clash.

IND vs SA: Match info:

Article Title IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India & South Africa Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 29-June-24 Category IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Stadium Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

India Playing XI for today’s match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Playing XI for today’s match:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA: Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton

IND vs SA Head-to-Head stats:

India and South Africa have played 26 T20Is so far and the former have the slight upper hand in the rivalry. India have won 14 games compared to South Africa’s 11 while one game ended in no result. In the T20 World Cup, India have won 4 while South Africa have won 2.

Date Ground Result 01/12/2006 Wanderers Stadium India won by 6 wickets 20/09/2007 Kingsmead India won by 37 runs 16/06/2009 Trent Bridge South Africa won by 12 runs 02/05/2010 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium India won by 14 runs 09/01/2011 Moses Mabhida Stadium India won by 21 runs 30/03/2012 Wanderers Stadium South Africa won by 11 runs 02/10/2012 R Premadasa Stadium India won by 1 run 04/04/2014 Shere Bangla National Stadium India won by 6 wickets 02/10/2015 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium South Africa won by 7 wickets 05/10/2015 Barabati Stadium South Africa won by 6 wickets 18/02/2018 Wanderers Stadium India won by 28 runs 21/02/2018 SuperSport Park South Africa won by 6 wickets 24/02/2018 Newlands India won by 7 runs 18/09/2019 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium India won by 7 wickets 22/09/2019 M Chinnaswamy Stadium South Africa won by 9 wickets 09/06/2022 Arun Jaitley Stadium South Africa won by 7 wickets 12/06/2022 Barabati Stadium South Africa won by 4 wickets 14/06/2022 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium India won by 48 runs 17/06/2022 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium India won by 82 runs 19/06/2022 M Chinnaswamy Stadium No Result 28/09/2022 Greenfield International Stadium India won by 8 wickets 02/10/2022 Barsapara Cricket Stadium India won by 16 runs 04/10/2022 Holkar Cricket Stadium South Africa won by 49 runs 30/10/2022 Perth Stadium South Africa won by 5 wickets 12/12/2023 St George’s Park South Africa won by 5 wickets 14/12/2023 Wanderers Stadium India won by 106 runs

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Rohit Sharma:

Captain Rohit Sharma has been in an inspiring form at the moment. He single-handedly guided India to winning totals in the last two games against Australia and England and would be looking to lead his team from the front again. After smashing 92 against Australia, the captain scored 57 against England on a tough batting pitch.

Kagiso Rabada:

South Africa will be relying on their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada to deal with India’s formidable batting attack. The star pacer is in good form as well. In 8 games so far, he has picked up 12 wickets while maintaining an economy-rate of less than 6.

Top picks:

Kuldeep Yadav:

Kuldeep Yadav can turn out to be India’s trump card in the final. In spin friendly conditions of the Caribbeans, the left-arm spinner can make a big impact. In the semifinal against England, he had picked up 3 wickets and would be looking to have a good outing again.

Marco Jansen:

Marco Jansen is coming into this game after delivering a Player of the Match performance against Afghanistan in the semifinal. The left-arm pacer had picked up 3 wickets for just 16 runs and would be eyeing a similar if not better performance in the final as well.

IND vs SA Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav

Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc), Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SA Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Kuldeep Yadav (c), Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA: Match prediction

India will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the final against South Africa.