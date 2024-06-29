India and South Africa will be taking on each other in the final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The much-awaited game is scheduled to be played on Saturday (June 29) at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Both the teams have qualified for the final with a 100 percent winning record and will be hoping that their record remains intact. South Africa will be playing a World Cup final for the first time in their history and would be desperate to go all the way.
India, on the other hand, are playing in a T20 World Cup final for the third time and first time since 2014. Having not won the T20 World Cup since 2007, the Men in Blue will also be looking to end their long wait today. With both the teams in good form at the moment and desperate to end their long wait for a World Cup title, expect a cracking clash.
IND vs SA: Match info:
|Article Title
|
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|India & South Africa
|Series name
|ICC T20 World Cup 2024
|Date
|29-June-24
|Category
|IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar app and website
India Playing XI for today’s match:
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa Playing XI for today’s match:
Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
IND vs SA: Squads
India:
Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal
South Africa:
Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton
IND vs SA Head-to-Head stats:
India and South Africa have played 26 T20Is so far and the former have the slight upper hand in the rivalry. India have won 14 games compared to South Africa’s 11 while one game ended in no result. In the T20 World Cup, India have won 4 while South Africa have won 2.
|Date
|Ground
|Result
|01/12/2006
|Wanderers Stadium
|India won by 6 wickets
|20/09/2007
|Kingsmead
|India won by 37 runs
|16/06/2009
|Trent Bridge
|South Africa won by 12 runs
|02/05/2010
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
|India won by 14 runs
|09/01/2011
|Moses Mabhida Stadium
|India won by 21 runs
|30/03/2012
|Wanderers Stadium
|South Africa won by 11 runs
|02/10/2012
|R Premadasa Stadium
|India won by 1 run
|04/04/2014
|Shere Bangla National Stadium
|India won by 6 wickets
|02/10/2015
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
|South Africa won by 7 wickets
|05/10/2015
|Barabati Stadium
|South Africa won by 6 wickets
|18/02/2018
|Wanderers Stadium
|India won by 28 runs
|21/02/2018
|SuperSport Park
|South Africa won by 6 wickets
|24/02/2018
|Newlands
|India won by 7 runs
|18/09/2019
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|India won by 7 wickets
|22/09/2019
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|South Africa won by 9 wickets
|09/06/2022
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|South Africa won by 7 wickets
|12/06/2022
|Barabati Stadium
|South Africa won by 4 wickets
|14/06/2022
|Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium
|India won by 48 runs
|17/06/2022
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|India won by 82 runs
|19/06/2022
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|No Result
|28/09/2022
|Greenfield International Stadium
|India won by 8 wickets
|02/10/2022
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium
|India won by 16 runs
|04/10/2022
|Holkar Cricket Stadium
|South Africa won by 49 runs
|30/10/2022
|Perth Stadium
|South Africa won by 5 wickets
|12/12/2023
|St George’s Park
|South Africa won by 5 wickets
|14/12/2023
|Wanderers Stadium
|India won by 106 runs
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today:
Captaincy picks:
Rohit Sharma:
Captain Rohit Sharma has been in an inspiring form at the moment. He single-handedly guided India to winning totals in the last two games against Australia and England and would be looking to lead his team from the front again. After smashing 92 against Australia, the captain scored 57 against England on a tough batting pitch.
Kagiso Rabada:
South Africa will be relying on their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada to deal with India’s formidable batting attack. The star pacer is in good form as well. In 8 games so far, he has picked up 12 wickets while maintaining an economy-rate of less than 6.
Top picks:
Kuldeep Yadav:
Kuldeep Yadav can turn out to be India’s trump card in the final. In spin friendly conditions of the Caribbeans, the left-arm spinner can make a big impact. In the semifinal against England, he had picked up 3 wickets and would be looking to have a good outing again.
Marco Jansen:
Marco Jansen is coming into this game after delivering a Player of the Match performance against Afghanistan in the semifinal. The left-arm pacer had picked up 3 wickets for just 16 runs and would be eyeing a similar if not better performance in the final as well.
IND vs SA Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav
Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc), Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav
IND vs SA Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav
Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Kuldeep Yadav (c), Kagiso Rabada
IND vs SA: Match prediction
India will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the final against South Africa.