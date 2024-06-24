India will face Australia in their final Super 8s game of the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 24, 2024. This match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

In the other fixture, Afghanistan will lock horns with Bangladesh, looking to keep their semifinal hopes alive after beating Australia.

In Group 2, South Africa qualified for the semifinals after defeating West Indies in a thrilling encounter. They joined England as the second team to qualify for the knockouts from Group 2, eliminating co-hosts West Indies and USA from the tournament.

Jos Buttler and his team overcame the United States to get to the semi-finals, where the Proteas and Windies faced off in a simulated quarterfinal.

South Africa defeated the hosts by three wickets to secure their place in the semifinals, leapfrogging England to lead Group 2 with six points.

India v England semi-final loading at Guyana?

According to the structure of the T20 World Cup Super 8, if the Men In Blue win Group 1, they will face England in the semifinals. Similarly, South Africa will face the team that finishes second in Group 1, however, both Australia and Afghanistan are vying for the second slot.

To top Group 1 and meet England in the T20 World Cup semifinals, the Men In Blue must defeat Australia in their upcoming Super 8 match. A win will allow Rohit Sharma and co. earn 6 points from three games, guaranteeing their semifinal spot.

On the other hand, if the game against Australia is rained out, the two teams will share a point each, and India will reach 5 points and qualify for the semifinals, but Australia’s chances of progressing to the next round will be severely hampered.

The only way India can be knocked out of the T20 World Cup will be if India loses to Australia in their match and if Afghanistan can beat Bangladesh by a big margin. Since India had defeated Afghanistan in their match, Afghanistan will need to beat Bangladesh by a huge margin to get their NRR better than India.

In this case, Australia and Afghanistan will qualify for the semi-finals and India will have to bow out of the tournament.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Praises India Batters For Their Intent Against Bangladesh In Super 8

