Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly was full of praise for Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for his captaincy skills in the cash-rich league as he led his side to record 10th final in 14 seasons so far. The Indian legend lauded him as the best captain in the world as he has shown the ability to win big games for his side.

MS Dhoni has been captaining the Chennai franchise since the inaugural edition (2008) and led the team to become the second most successful franchise winning 4 IPL titles next to Mumbai Indians, who have bagged 5 IPL titles.

Speaking to India Today, Sourav Ganguly hailed MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings for their terrific performance in the cash-rich league. The former Indian skipper has been backing the players in the squad with the likes of Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane performing for the team in IPL 2023.

“Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni have been fantastic. They have shown how to win big matches. Dhoni has been remarkable in his captaincy,” Sourav Ganguly said.

MS Dhoni will look to equal the record of being the most successful team in the Indian Premier League alongside with five IPL titles as they will take on one of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the finals of IPL 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

IPL Is A Huge Tournament and Youngsters Have Done Exceptionally Well – Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly named the Indian youngsters who have impressed him in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and believes that this team can be a good addition to the Men in Blue in the upcoming years.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Jitesh Sharma have done exceptionally well for the franchise in the given opportunity and have shown excellent composure to produce some match-winning performances for their team.

“Rinku Singh has played well, Dhruv Jurel has played well and Yashasvi Jaiswal also did well. Jitesh played well for the Punjab Kings. Suryakumar (Yadav) and Tilak Varma have played well. The IPL is a huge tournament and they have done exceptionally well,” Sourav Ganguly added.

Jaiswal has been the standout performer for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 season and has scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08. Rinku Singh has been a revelation for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and he has been serving them as the finisher of the team Rinku has scored 474 runs for KKR this season, with an average of 59.25 at a good strike rate of 149.52.

Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma are a few of the most impressive uncapped cricketers in the country, impressed one and all with their shot-making and finishing abilities, and will look to do well for the Men in Blue if provided an opportunity in the future.