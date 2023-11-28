IPL 2024: As I Move On, I Have Nothing But Gratitude In My Heart – Harshal Patel Shares A Heartfelt Message After Being Released By Royal Challengers Bangalore

Promising Indian pacer Harshal Patel expressed his gratitude to Royal Challengers Bangalore for their unwavering support throughout his three-year stint with the team. Patel took to Instagram to thank the team management for their amazing support during his time with the Bangalore-based franchise. However, he was released from the team for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harshal Patel was one of the 11 players let go by the team. In 2021, he had a remarkable season with RCB, taking 32 wickets in 15 games and winning the Purple Cap at the end of the season. The seamer’s services were acquired by RCB for a record 10.75 crore in the subsequent auction.

However, in 2023, Harshal Patel had an ordinary season, taking 14 wickets at a 9.66 economy rate. They spent more budget on improving their death bowling. However, his short balls have not been as effective due to his lack of speed, allowing batters to adjust and play aggressive shots off his bowling.

“I want to share some special memories I’ve had with @royalchallengersbangalore. The last three years have been an incredible journey for me. I want to thank everyone in the team who stood by me through thick and thin. As I move on, I have nothing but gratitude in my heart,” Harshal Patel wrote on his Instagram handle.

Many were surprised by Harshal Patel’s creative changes and change of pace during the 2021 IPL. His outstanding performance earned him a position in India’s T20I team. Although he was also part of the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup squad in 2022, he did not make the playing XI and he would go under the hammer in the upcoming auction, scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

The Bangalore-based IPL franchise has released several players, including Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, and Josh Hazlewood ahead of the mini-auction in Dubai. In total, RCB has released 11 players and retained 17 for the upcoming season. To win their first IPL trophy, they will need to add some valuable players during the auction.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team seems to be planning a major overhaul of their bowling lineup, as they have released several frontline players ahead of the upcoming auction.

Other players that have been released include Finn Allen from New Zealand, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell from South Africa, and Indian players Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, and Kedar Jadhav.