The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) don’t have a huge upper hand over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the CSK vs PBKS clashes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. With just two more victories, the Yellow Army is ahead with a 15-13 winning margin.

One of the zones where CSK has struggled so far in this IPL 2024 is their batting in the powerplay, especially with the opening partnership. In nine innings, their first-wicket stand has managed just 190 runs at an average of 21.11 with just one fifty-plus partnership.

Even their average of 31.80 in this period is the third lowest among all the teams while scoring the second-lowest runs in this edition with just 318 runs in nine innings. Once the opening stand fails to deliver, the pressure mounts over the other batters to deliver in those critical junctures.

Punjab Kings have also misfired in the position. Their average of 30 is the lowest in the first six overs, besides losing the second most wickets (11) among all the teams in this powerplay period. Their aggregate total of 330 runs is the third lowest even when only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

Both these teams need to take care of this department going into the CSK vs PBKS clash.

Match Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Date & Time Wednesday, May 01, 7:30 (IST) Live Broadcast & Steaming Details Star Sports Channels, Jio Cinema App and Website

CSK vs PBKS Pitch Report:

The nature of the Chepauk track suggests that there would be patches where the ball would behave if the bowlers used their variations a lot more. However, most of the games in this IPL 2024 have been high-scoring encounters on this ground. The dew has shown its presence in most of the evenings, and that shows that chasing might become a little easier if the opponents keep wickets in hand.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played 28 Chennai Super Kings Won 15 Punjab Kings Won 13 No Result 00 First Played April 19, 2008 Last Played April 30, 2023

CSK vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk.), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Pathirana.

Impact Sub: Shardul Thakur.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk.), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh.

CSK vs PBKS Best Players Prediction:

Best Batter Prediction: Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has shown his beast nature while playing for the Chennai Super Kings. Going into the CSK vs PBKS affair, the left-handed batter has collected 311 runs in eight games at an average of 51.83 and a trike rate of close to 170. His role in the middle overs, especially against spin will make the difference.

Best Bowler Prediction: Sam Curran

The standing captain for the Punjab side may end up with the most wickets in the game. His in-swinging deliveries with the new ball could make early inroads, while his off-cutters could make life difficult for the batters. He currently has 12 wickets in IPL 2024.

CSK vs PBKS Match Winner Prediction

Going by the current form, Chennai Super Kings are slightly ahead in the CSK vs PBKS clash. However, the visitors will be high on confidence on the back of their record chase.