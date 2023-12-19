IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir Knows How To Get It Done And Will Make A Positive Impact – Eoin Morgan Backs Kolkata Knight Riders To Have Good Season

Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes that the combination of Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir will help the Kolkata Knight Riders in the next Indian Premier League. Shreyas Iyer will return to lead the squad after missing the 2023 season due to injury, while former skipper Gautam Gambhir will serve as a team mentor.

Gautam Gambhir, who had an emotional homecoming, is anticipated to play a significant part in determining KKR’s fortunes in the upcoming IPL season. Last year, Nitish Rana led the team in the absence of an injured Iyer and the team would be keen on putting fine show in the IPL 2024.

Speaking to the media, Eoin Morgan believes that the Kolkata Knight Riders had a good season last year under Nitish Rana, who led the team in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, but that it will be difficult for him to lead the team in such a high-pressure tournament on such short notice, and that the return of Gautam Gambhir will bring a winning mentality and a positive impact to the team alongside Shreyas Iyer.

“I think Shreyas missed last year, and obviously, Nitish Rana came in and did what he could on such short notice. You know, under high-pressure circumstances and getting to know the new coach and trying to make things work proved very challenging”.

“But bringing Gambhir back in who is a notorious winner. Having played alongside him and under him as captain, Gambhir knows how to get it done, Gambhir along with Shreyas will be mentoring KKR in every facet, and given the record that he’s had in the Knight Rider shirt, I think, it will make a positive impact,” Eoin Morgan said.

Shreyas Iyer, who led Delhi Capitals to an IPL final in 2020, scored 401 runs in 14 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in his first. In IPL 2024, KKR will be in a different atmosphere, with all eyes on Iyer with head coach Chandrakant Pandit and mentor Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir led KKR to IPL victories in 2012 and 2014. In 2012, they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the final, and in 2014, they defeated Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and would be keen on guiding the Kolkata Knight Riders to the third championship title in the cash-rich league.