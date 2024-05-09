Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The GT vs CSK clash will take place on May 10, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The hosts are coming into this game on the back of their three successive losses, with the recent one being their four-wicket humiliation against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Even on the spicy M. Chinnaswamy track, the Titans could make only 147 in 19.3 overs. With 23/3 in that powerplay, questions have been raised on their intent coming into this GT vs CSK affair.

Gujarat had a decent start in the 17th season of the competition with a couple of wins in the first three games. After two back-to-back defeats, they edged past the Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. But the inconsistency has been an issue for the 2022 champions, as they are yet to win two games in a row before the GT vs CSK face-off, they find themselves at the bottom of the table with four wins in 11 games but at a very poor net run rate (NRR) of -1.320.

The season hasn’t been consistent too for the defending champions. But they have held their nerve in some of the crunch situations. After winning their first couple of games in this IPL 2024, CSK faced two successive losses, before turning back with a seven-wicket win over current table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two back-to-back defeats against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) punched them hard, along with another home defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). But the last 28-run win over the Punjab side promoted them to the fourth rank with six wins in 11 games at an NRR of +0.700.

A win for the visitors in the GT vs CSK fixture will take them close to the playoffs, while a defeat for the Titans would eliminate them from the season.

GT vs CSK: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

GT:

1st Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs. 2nd Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th Match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. 8th Match: Beat by Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Beat by Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 4 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 4 runs. 10th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 wickets.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 wickets. 11th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

CSK:

1st Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs. 10th Match : Lost to Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.

: Lost to Punjab Kings by 7 wickets. 11th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs.

GT vs CSK Teams:

Gujarat Titans

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk.), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.

GT Impact Sub: Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Sharath BR, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkane.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, MS Dhoni (wk.), Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande.

CSK Impact Sub: Simarjeet Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki.