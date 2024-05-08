Former India opener Aakash Chopra has observed that veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been going for so many runs in the recent few games for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). In the last game against Delhi Capitals, Chahal finished with 1/48 in his four overs.

On the other hand, his spin partner for the India team, Kuldeep Yadav bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ award with 2/25 in his four overs, including a match-turning four-run 18th over during the Royals’ chase.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who made a slow start in this Indian Premier League (IPL) returned with magical figures of 3/24 in his four overs. It’s quite surprising to see Yuzvendra Chahal struggling for consecutive games in this league.

‘So, the nuts and bolts were loosened’- Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent failures

Rajasthan Royals failed to chase down 222 and fell short by 20 runs. With two back-to-back defeats, the Royals stayed in the second position with eight wins in 11 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.476.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Earns Praise On Commitment And Skill From Former India All-Rounder

Yuzvendra Chahal, even though has picked up 14 wickets in this 17th season of the tournament, has an economy of 9.90 at a high average of 29.71. Aakash Chopra reflected on Chahal’s poor performance on his YouTube channel.

‘Ravichandran Ashwin was absolutely outstanding. He conceded 24 runs in his four overs and picked up three wickets- wow Ravichandran Ashwin. All the other bowlers were expensive.’ Chopra noted in the YouTube channel. ‘Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 48 runs in his four overs. What happened to Chahal? Why is he proving so expensive these days?’

Just like the experienced spinner, even the RR pacers too have traveled around the ground. Avesh Khan was smoked for 42 runs in his two overs, as Jake Fraser-McGurk nailed him around the park.

‘In the last match and this match as well, he has been expensive. Avesh Khan conceded 42 runs in his two overs.’ Chopra added in the video. ‘Sandeep Sharma conceded 42 runs in his four overs and Trent Boult conceded 48 runs in his four overs. So, the nuts and bolts were loosened.’

In his last five games of this IPL 2024, Yuzvendra Chahal has gone for over 40 runs in each of these encounters and has only three wickets in his bag. Even in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chahal ended with expensive figures of 0/62 in his four overs.

Aakash Chopra praised the Delhi batters and questioned Pant’s failure

Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 50 runs in 20 balls, while his opening partner Abhishek Sharma smoked 65 runs in 36 balls.

Also Read: ‘Rohit Sharma Is No Longer Captain’- Shaun Pollock On India’s T20 World Cup Captain

‘When Team Delhi were invited to bat first, Jake Fraser-McGurk was hit by a ball but after that, he started destroying the bowlers.’ The former India opener said. ‘A 20-ball 50, what are you doing? You are hitting differently. Abhishek Porel was his opening partner and he also scored 65 runs.’

Chopra also showed his disappointment about the way Rishabh Pant was dismissed in the game. Even in the last game, he attempted a very bad shot against Kolkata Knight Riders.

‘I am not liking at all the style in which Rishabh Pant is getting out. He got out to a bad shot in the last match against KKR as well. Here also it wasn’t a very good shot, tried to hit while falling and was caught in the deep.’ Chopra observed about the wicket-keeper batter. ‘I see it as a slight area of concern. You want him to bed in red-hot form when the World Cup arrives.’

The form of both Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal will be very vital for India, going into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings on May 12, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.