India pacer Varun Aaron has backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to come good against Rajasthan Royals (RR), when the two teams clash in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match on May 22, Wednesday.

Notably, following the washout in the tournament’s final league match between RR and KKR, RR finished third in the points table with 17 points.

As a result, they will face fourth-placed RCB on Wednesday, May 22 in the Eliminator game. Bengaluru enters the match after resurrecting their campaign with six consecutive victories, while RR is winless in their last five games.

As a result, Aaron believes RCB will start as clear favorites because the team is full of confidence ahead of the match.

“Especially when you win six games on the trot and you go into playoffs like this. All it does to you is just heighten your self-belief, not just his but the whole team’s. So they will go in with a lot of belief and very contrasting to Rajasthan Royals who’re going in with lot of doubts. So, it’s going to be a very interesting encounter and I completely back RCB on this one just because of the momentum they’re taking into this encounter,” said Aaron on Star Sports.

Virat Kohli got a trophy left – Varun Aaron

Aaron praised star batsman Virat Kohli for his dedication to RCB and added that he will be hungry for a title victory after putting his heart and soul to the team for 17 seasons.

Notably, Kohli is once again having a fantastic season with the bat, as the season’s leading run scorer with 708 runs from 14 innings at an average of 64.36 and 155.60 strike rate. The 35-year-old has a hundred and five fifties in the current season of the lucrative league.

“He’s got a trophy left because that’s one thing he has not got in all these years. He’s given his heart and soul to this franchise, the fans love him. Obviously, every other fan from other teams also love him but that IPL trophy has been that ever-elusive one unicorn I would say for Virat Kohli which he has to get this year. He would want to get that this year,” Aaron said.

