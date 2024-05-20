The Cricket West Indies (CWI), on Monday, May 20, 2024, announced its squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. This major series, which precedes the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, begins on Thursday, May 23, at the legendary Sabina Park.

The group has been preparing for this exciting and highly anticipated series with a training camp at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Selection Panel has confirmed that Brandon King will serve as interim Captain and Roston Chase as interim vice-captain for this series. King was scheduled to captain the West Indies A-Team on the recently completed T20 tour of Nepal before being pulled due to injury. Chase was appointed instead, and he led the A-Team to a series victory over Nepal.

Alzarri Joseph and Sherfane Rutherford will be added to the squad if their respective franchises do not advance to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Final. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran are rested for the series and will rejoin the squad in Trinidad on Monday, May 27.

Our chance to build some momentum as a team going into T20 World Cup – West Indies coach Daren Sammy

West Indies won the last T20 International played at Sabina Park against New Zealand in August 2022, which was the last time international cricket was played at this historic venue.

The Lead Selector, the Most Honorable Desmond Haynes, spoke about the opportunities for members of the squad.

He said: “These are among the last competitive T20 International matches before the start of the World Cup. Players have the opportunity to fine-tune their skills and ensure they are as prepared as they can be for the World Cup, whether they are in the final squad or reserve pool.”

White Ball Head Coach Daren Sammy also commented on his objectives for this series.

He said: “We have not played together as a team since the Australia series, but we just completed a very high-intensity training camp in Antigua. Now we have the chance to integrate some of our players returning from the IPL and build some momentum as a group going into the World Cup.”

West Indies squad:

Brandon King (capt), Roston Chase, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Mathew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Match Schedule T20i Series West Indies V South Africa:

23 May 1st T20I West Indies v South Africa at Sabina Park

25 May 2nd T20I West Indies v South Africa at Sabina Park

26 May 3rd T20I West Indies v South Africa at Sabina Park

