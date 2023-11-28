IPL 2024: I Am Sure He Will Enjoy Batting At The Chinnaswamy – RCB Director Of Cricket Mo Bobat Elated With Cameron Green’s Trade

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: I Am Sure He Will Enjoy Batting At The Chinnaswamy – RCB Director Of Cricket Mo Bobat Elated With Cameron Green’s Trade

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM

IPL 2024: I Am Sure He Will Enjoy Batting At The Chinnaswamy &#8211; RCB Director Of Cricket Mo Bobat Elated With Cameron Green&#8217;s Trade

Newly-appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Mo Bobat heaped praise on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for his all-round skills following his trade move from five-time champions Mumbai Indians to Bangalore after the IPL 2024 retention deadline day.

Cameron Green’s move to RCB primarily freed up funds for Mumbai Indians to re-sign India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Green joined the Mumbai-based franchise last season for INR 17.50 crore and played 16 matches in IPL 2023, scoring 452 runs at an average of 50.22, while striking at 160.28.

Speaking to RCB Bold Diaries, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat believes that Cameron Green would be an ideal fit in the Royal Challengers Bangalore middle-order, given his high-quality power-hitting skills and feels that he would enjoy batting at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mo Bobat
Mo Bobat Credits: Twitter

“He is the ideal fit for us in that middle-order power role. He is a high-quality, skillful, and powerful batsman. He has got the game against both pace and spin. He has got international experience across formats and I am sure he will enjoy batting at the Chinnaswamy,” Mo Bobat said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lacks a consistent middle-order batsman who can anchor the innings in case the openers struggle. The Australian youngster can fulfil this void by serving as a middle-order anchor and an all-rounder, which would provide RCB with a sixth bowling option and can do two jobs with a single effort.

Cameron Green Is Also A Fantastic Bowler And He Bowls With Pace And Bounce – Mo Babat

Mo Bobat praised Cameron Green’s bowling and fielding talents, claiming that he bowls with pace and bounce and is an excellent fielder. In 16 games last season, Green took 6 wickets and 5 catches for Mumbai Indians.

Cameron Green
Cameron Green Credits: Twitter

“He is also a fantastic bowler and he bowls with pace and bounce, which were certainly attributes we were looking for, particularly in our home conditions. Let us not forget what an exceptional fielder he is. Some of the catches he has taken in recent times fielding at gully is seriously impressive,” Mo Bobat added.

Cameron Green is a generational talent who has matured on the world scene and has all the makings of the next big thing. RCB retained 20 players before the IPL 2024 auction, including two transfers – Cameron Green and Mayank Dagar. The squad cut 11 players and traded Shahbaz Ahmed and the team will look to get some big names in the bowling department in the IPL auction.

Tagged:

Cameron Green

IPL 2024

MO Bobat

Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Related Article
IPL 2024: I Am Sure He Will Enjoy Batting At The Chinnaswamy &#8211; RCB Director Of Cricket Mo Bobat Elated With Cameron Green&#8217;s Trade
IPL 2024: I Am Sure He Will Enjoy Batting At The Chinnaswamy – RCB Director Of Cricket Mo Bobat Elated With Cameron Green’s Trade

Nov 28, 2023, 11:09 AM

IPL 2024: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Do That, I&#8217;ve Got No Idea &#8211; Aakash Chopra On RCB Releasing Bowlers Ahead Of The 2024 IPL Auction
IPL 2024: How Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Do That, I’ve Got No Idea – Aakash Chopra On RCB Releasing Bowlers Ahead Of The 2024 IPL Auction

Nov 27, 2023, 4:41 PM

WPL 2024: Full List Of Retained And Released Players Announced Ahead Of Auction
WPL 2024: Full List Of Retained And Released Players Announced Ahead Of Auction

Oct 19, 2023, 2:55 PM

If I Am Not Here To Be The Best In The World, It&#8217;s Time For Me To Move On &#8211; AB de Villiers On Making Comeback To RCB For One More Season
If I Am Not Here To Be The Best In The World, It’s Time For Me To Move On – AB de Villiers On Making Comeback To RCB For One More Season

Sep 26, 2023, 10:19 AM

IPL 2023: I Don&#8217;t Think We Should Be Too Concerned About It &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar On Virat Kohli&#8217;s Future In Indian T20 Team
IPL 2023: I Don’t Think We Should Be Too Concerned About It – Sunil Gavaskar On Virat Kohli’s Future In Indian T20 Team

May 23, 2023, 1:38 PM

IPL 2023: If Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Again Face Each Other, I hope&#8230; &#8211; Harbhajan Singh Concerned About The Potential Eliminator Match
IPL 2023: If Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Again Face Each Other, I hope… – Harbhajan Singh Concerned About The Potential Eliminator Match

May 21, 2023, 10:31 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy