IPL 2024: I Am Sure He Will Enjoy Batting At The Chinnaswamy – RCB Director Of Cricket Mo Bobat Elated With Cameron Green’s Trade

Newly-appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Mo Bobat heaped praise on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for his all-round skills following his trade move from five-time champions Mumbai Indians to Bangalore after the IPL 2024 retention deadline day.

Cameron Green’s move to RCB primarily freed up funds for Mumbai Indians to re-sign India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Green joined the Mumbai-based franchise last season for INR 17.50 crore and played 16 matches in IPL 2023, scoring 452 runs at an average of 50.22, while striking at 160.28.

Speaking to RCB Bold Diaries, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat believes that Cameron Green would be an ideal fit in the Royal Challengers Bangalore middle-order, given his high-quality power-hitting skills and feels that he would enjoy batting at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“He is the ideal fit for us in that middle-order power role. He is a high-quality, skillful, and powerful batsman. He has got the game against both pace and spin. He has got international experience across formats and I am sure he will enjoy batting at the Chinnaswamy,” Mo Bobat said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lacks a consistent middle-order batsman who can anchor the innings in case the openers struggle. The Australian youngster can fulfil this void by serving as a middle-order anchor and an all-rounder, which would provide RCB with a sixth bowling option and can do two jobs with a single effort.

Cameron Green Is Also A Fantastic Bowler And He Bowls With Pace And Bounce – Mo Babat

Mo Bobat praised Cameron Green’s bowling and fielding talents, claiming that he bowls with pace and bounce and is an excellent fielder. In 16 games last season, Green took 6 wickets and 5 catches for Mumbai Indians.

“He is also a fantastic bowler and he bowls with pace and bounce, which were certainly attributes we were looking for, particularly in our home conditions. Let us not forget what an exceptional fielder he is. Some of the catches he has taken in recent times fielding at gully is seriously impressive,” Mo Bobat added.

Cameron Green is a generational talent who has matured on the world scene and has all the makings of the next big thing. RCB retained 20 players before the IPL 2024 auction, including two transfers – Cameron Green and Mayank Dagar. The squad cut 11 players and traded Shahbaz Ahmed and the team will look to get some big names in the bowling department in the IPL auction.