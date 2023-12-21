IPL 2024: I Don’t Think They Have Plugged The Hole That Hardik Pandya Has Left… – Simon Doull Shares His Opinion On Gujarat Titans Team

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2024: I Don’t Think They Have Plugged The Hole That Hardik Pandya Has Left… – Simon Doull Shares His Opinion On Gujarat Titans Team

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: I Don’t Think They Have Plugged The Hole That Hardik Pandya Has Left… – Simon Doull Shares His Opinion On Gujarat Titans Team

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM

IPL 2024: I Don&#8217;t Think They Have Plugged The Hole That Hardik Pandya Has Left&#8230; &#8211; Simon Doull Shares His Opinion On Gujarat Titans Team

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull believes that Gujarat Titans failed to identify a suitable successor for their former skipper Hardik Pandya in the IPL 2024 auction. For the upcoming season of the cash-rich league, the 30-year-old was traded to Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans acquired eight players in the auction but lost bids for two big-ticket names, Mitchell Starc and Harshal Patel, to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively. Azmatullah Omarzai and Shahrukh Khan were chosen for the team because they can fill in for Hardik Pandya’s shoes in the team

On Star Sports after the auction, Simon Doull was questioned if the Gujarat Titans were able to fix the holes they had before the auction. The former New Zealand pacer feels that they were unable to fill Hardik Pandya’s absence in the team and added that Spencer Johnson and Azmatullah Omarzai are good additions to the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

“I don’t think they have plugged the hole that Hardik Pandya has left by any stretch of the imagination. But they have gone to Kartik Tyagi, so they have got some local bowling, which is what they needed – Umesh Yadav and Kartik Tyagi in particular.”

Simon Doull
Simon Doull Credits: Twitter

“Spencer Johnson was an interesting one for me. I like him. I think he is a very, very good cricketer. Moods (Tom Moody) knows a lot about him. He was obviously with Moods at the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. If you want an overseas all-rounder to fit into your side, Azmatullah Omarzai is an absolute steal at 50 lakhs,” Simon Doull said.

2022 IPL Champions Gujarat Titans brought Spencer Johnson for 10 crores after failing to get Mitchell Starc’s services alongside Umesh Yadav. Azmatullah Omarzai’s acquisition for 50 lakh increased GT’s Afghanistan contingent, which already included Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

Gujarat Titans Replaced Hardik Pandya Using The Vehicle Of Impact Player – Tom Moody

Tom Moody feels that Gujarat Titans attempted to find a substitute for Hardik Pandya by combining the skills of two players and believes Umesh Yadav and Shahrukh Khan can both play Pandya. He asserted that the Tamil Nadu batter can finish things off for the team in the IPL 2024.

“I thought their auction was really interesting. I felt they tried to replace Hardik Pandya through using that vehicle of the Impact Player. The way I think they have looked at it is Umesh Yadav is the bowling overs that Hardik Pandya provided the team.”

Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans Credits: Twitter

“You may not get four out of him but he can provide some overs and then you have got Shahrukh Khan, who can bat down the order at No. 5 or No. 6, probably more so No. 6, and be more of a finisher,” Tom Moody said.

Gujarat Titans paid 5.80 crores for Umesh Yadav and Shahrukh was bought for Rs. 7.40 crores. The franchise would hope to employ them as an impact player in the cash-rich league’s 2024 season.

The Shubman Gill-led squad boasts a strong bowling attack for the upcoming season, and the team would be eager to continue their consistent run in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Tagged:

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2024

Simon Doull

Tom Moody

Related Article
IPL 2024: They Have Got A lot Of High-Quality Overseas Talent &#8211; Simon Doull On SRH
IPL 2024: They Have Got A lot Of High-Quality Overseas Talent – Simon Doull On SRH

Dec 21, 2023, 4:12 PM

IPL 2024: I Don&#8217;t Think They Have Plugged The Hole That Hardik Pandya Has Left&#8230; &#8211; Simon Doull Shares His Opinion On Gujarat Titans Team
IPL 2024: I Don’t Think They Have Plugged The Hole That Hardik Pandya Has Left… – Simon Doull Shares His Opinion On Gujarat Titans Team

Dec 21, 2023, 3:24 PM

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Picks His Choice Of Three Favourite Cricketers
IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Picks His Choice Of Three Favourite Cricketers

Dec 21, 2023, 12:32 PM

IPL 2024: I Just Don’t Think T20 Is His Best Format &#8211; Jason Gillespie Surprised On Pat Cummins After SRH&#8217;s Bid Of INR 20.5 Crore
IPL 2024: I Just Don’t Think T20 Is His Best Format – Jason Gillespie Surprised On Pat Cummins After SRH’s Bid Of INR 20.5 Crore

Dec 21, 2023, 12:01 PM

IPL 2024: &#8220;The Confusion Was Due To&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Punjab Kings Issues Statement Regarding Shashank Singh&#8217;s Selection In The IPL Auction
IPL 2024: “The Confusion Was Due To…” – Punjab Kings Issues Statement Regarding Shashank Singh’s Selection In The IPL Auction

Dec 21, 2023, 11:23 AM

IPL 2024: You Cannot Rule Them Out At All This Time &#8211; Aakash Chopra Backs Mumbai Indians As Title Contenders For 2024 Season
IPL 2024: You Cannot Rule Them Out At All This Time – Aakash Chopra Backs Mumbai Indians As Title Contenders For 2024 Season

Dec 21, 2023, 10:46 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy