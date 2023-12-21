IPL 2024: I Don’t Think They Have Plugged The Hole That Hardik Pandya Has Left… – Simon Doull Shares His Opinion On Gujarat Titans Team

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull believes that Gujarat Titans failed to identify a suitable successor for their former skipper Hardik Pandya in the IPL 2024 auction. For the upcoming season of the cash-rich league, the 30-year-old was traded to Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans acquired eight players in the auction but lost bids for two big-ticket names, Mitchell Starc and Harshal Patel, to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively. Azmatullah Omarzai and Shahrukh Khan were chosen for the team because they can fill in for Hardik Pandya’s shoes in the team

On Star Sports after the auction, Simon Doull was questioned if the Gujarat Titans were able to fix the holes they had before the auction. The former New Zealand pacer feels that they were unable to fill Hardik Pandya’s absence in the team and added that Spencer Johnson and Azmatullah Omarzai are good additions to the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

“I don’t think they have plugged the hole that Hardik Pandya has left by any stretch of the imagination. But they have gone to Kartik Tyagi, so they have got some local bowling, which is what they needed – Umesh Yadav and Kartik Tyagi in particular.”

“Spencer Johnson was an interesting one for me. I like him. I think he is a very, very good cricketer. Moods (Tom Moody) knows a lot about him. He was obviously with Moods at the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. If you want an overseas all-rounder to fit into your side, Azmatullah Omarzai is an absolute steal at 50 lakhs,” Simon Doull said.

2022 IPL Champions Gujarat Titans brought Spencer Johnson for 10 crores after failing to get Mitchell Starc’s services alongside Umesh Yadav. Azmatullah Omarzai’s acquisition for 50 lakh increased GT’s Afghanistan contingent, which already included Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

Gujarat Titans Replaced Hardik Pandya Using The Vehicle Of Impact Player – Tom Moody

Tom Moody feels that Gujarat Titans attempted to find a substitute for Hardik Pandya by combining the skills of two players and believes Umesh Yadav and Shahrukh Khan can both play Pandya. He asserted that the Tamil Nadu batter can finish things off for the team in the IPL 2024.

“I thought their auction was really interesting. I felt they tried to replace Hardik Pandya through using that vehicle of the Impact Player. The way I think they have looked at it is Umesh Yadav is the bowling overs that Hardik Pandya provided the team.”

“You may not get four out of him but he can provide some overs and then you have got Shahrukh Khan, who can bat down the order at No. 5 or No. 6, probably more so No. 6, and be more of a finisher,” Tom Moody said.

Gujarat Titans paid 5.80 crores for Umesh Yadav and Shahrukh was bought for Rs. 7.40 crores. The franchise would hope to employ them as an impact player in the cash-rich league’s 2024 season.

The Shubman Gill-led squad boasts a strong bowling attack for the upcoming season, and the team would be eager to continue their consistent run in the Indian Premier League (IPL).