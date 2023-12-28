sportzwiki logo
  IPL 2024: I Won't Be Surprised At All If They Are Seen Close To The Podium – Aakash Chopra Rates Sunrisers Hyderabad As A Title Contender For The 2024 Season

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: I Won’t Be Surprised At All If They Are Seen Close To The Podium – Aakash Chopra Rates Sunrisers Hyderabad As A Title Contender For The 2024 Season

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM

IPL 2024: I Won&#8217;t Be Surprised At All If They Are Seen Close To The Podium &#8211; Aakash Chopra Rates Sunrisers Hyderabad As A Title Contender For The 2024 Season

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that Sunrisers Hyderabad has a solid and formidable unit for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The Hyderabad-based franchise has acquired Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Wanindu Hasaranga in the recent IPL auction.

SRH won only four games in the previous season and finished at the bottom of the table. They haven’t made many changes to their squad but have strengthened their overseas contingent by bringing in Pat Cummins (₹20.50 crore) and Travis Head (₹6.80 crore) as their two expensive buys.

The Hyderabad franchise also acquired Jaydev Unadkat for 1.6 crores, Akash Singh for 20 lakh, and Jhathavedh Subramanyan for 20 lakh.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra feels that the SunRisers Hyderabad had a good enough team to make it to the playoffs in the previous edition of the IPL. He expects the Hyderabad side to be title contenders in the upcoming season of the league.

“This is one team that is looking rock solid on paper. The team was good last year as well. If you saw on paper, they were an excellent team. They should have qualified for sure but were revolving around the bottom of the table.”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“When the team was good last year, didn’t release too many players, and have strengthened the team even further, they should reach the top four. I won’t be surprised at all if they are seen close to the podium,” Aakash Chopra said.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team management might find it challenging to get the right combination for the upcoming season after a poor campaign in 2023, as they have at least six to seven overseas players who could play every game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Steal Of The Auction Was Wanindu Hasaranga – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has expressed his belief that Wanindu Hasaranga was an excellent bargain purchase for the SunRisers Hyderabad team. He thinks that the Sri Lankan all-rounder could be used as the team’s fourth overseas player, alongside Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen.

“Their steal of the (auction) day was Wanindu Hasaranga because they got him at his base price of 1.50 crores, which wasn’t a chance at all. It became a very good buy because they had Mayank Markande, Washington Sundar and now they have Wanindu Hasaranga.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad Credits: Twitter
Sunrisers Hyderabad In Auction Table Credits: Twitter

“If they want, they can leave Marco Jansen and Glenn Phillips out because they can play Abdul Samad there. So they can play Wanindu Hasaranga, Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande. That makes it three spinners and then Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and Pat Cummins,” Aakash Chopra added.

Although Pat Cummins will bring much-needed experience and strength to their bowling attack, there is a question of whether Hyderabad really needed another foreign pacer, given that they already have Marco Jansen and Fazalhaq Farooqi. It has been widely reported that the World Cup-winning captain would take up the mantle of captaincy, replacing Aiden Markram.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wanindu Hasaranga

IPL 2024: I Won’t Be Surprised At All If They Are Seen Close To The Podium – Aakash Chopra Rates Sunrisers Hyderabad As A Title Contender For The 2024 Season

Dec 28, 2023, 3:46 PM

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Trade To Mumbai Indians Got Gujarat Titans A Deal Worth Rs 100 Crore &#8211; Reports
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Trade To Mumbai Indians Got Gujarat Titans A Deal Worth Rs 100 Crore – Reports

Dec 25, 2023, 12:09 PM

IPL 2024: They Will Have To Bat In The Lower-middle Order&#8230; &#8211; Aakash Chopra Opens Upon KKR&#8217;s New Signings In The IPL Auction
IPL 2024: They Will Have To Bat In The Lower-middle Order… – Aakash Chopra Opens Upon KKR’s New Signings In The IPL Auction

Dec 24, 2023, 2:50 PM

IPL 2024: We Are Looking For Great Things From Him &#8211; RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Expects Yash Dayal To Deliver Goods For The Team
IPL 2024: We Are Looking For Great Things From Him – RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Expects Yash Dayal To Deliver Goods For The Team

Dec 24, 2023, 1:25 PM

IPL 2024: It Is A Great Opportunity To Share The Dressing Room With Mitchell Starc &#8211; Chetan Sakariya Excited To Play Alongside The Australian Pacer
IPL 2024: It Is A Great Opportunity To Share The Dressing Room With Mitchell Starc – Chetan Sakariya Excited To Play Alongside The Australian Pacer

Dec 24, 2023, 11:57 AM

IPL 2024: If Royal Challengers Bangalore Had Bought Pat Cummins, Their Team Would Have Become Extremely Weak &#8211; Aakash Chopra On RCB&#8217;s Auction Strategies
IPL 2024: If Royal Challengers Bangalore Had Bought Pat Cummins, Their Team Would Have Become Extremely Weak – Aakash Chopra On RCB’s Auction Strategies

Dec 23, 2023, 2:56 PM

