Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) came into the Indian Premier League just a couple of seasons ago. They haven’t faced the Mumbai Indians (MI) much, as the five-time champions have one solitary win in LSG’s winning margin of 3-1 in the LSG vs MI clashes.

Mumbai hasn’t picked many wickets in the powerplay of this IPL 2024. However, the numbers suggest that they have kept the batters quiet in this period. Their economy of 8.60 is the third-best in this season among all the teams.

Jasprit Bumrah led this powerplay attack from the front. His four powerplay wickets in eight innings have come at an economy of just over five. In the modern T20 where the economy has been generally over 11, Bumrah has gone at a criminal economy rate.

For the Lucknow Super Giants, the story is almost the same. Their 9.10 economy has put them at four among the ten teams in the IPL 2024. In this process, they also took the joint third-most wickets (13) in the first six overs. Mohsin Khan is the best bowler, but his four wickets in 10 powerplay overs have come at an economy rate of nine.

Match Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Date & Time Tuesday, April 30, 7:30 (IST) Live Broadcast & Steaming Details Star Sports Channels, Jio Cinema App and Website

LSG vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch has shown a few signs of the ball coming onto the bat slowly. Even though, in the last game, the ball skids a little, and made batting easy in the second innings. Rajasthan quite easily chased down 199 runs. The new ball however swings a little at the start, while a rapid pace could get a reward off the surface.

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 04 Lucknow Super Giants Won 03 Mumbai Indians Won 01 No Result 00 First Played April 16, 2022 Last Played May 03, 2023

LSG vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c & wk.), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur/Mayank Yadav, Matt Henry.

Impact Sub: Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, M Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi/Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood/Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Sub: Nuwan Thusara, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Aakash Madhwal.

LSG vs MI Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been in good touch in this IPL 2024. The wicket-keeper is the fifth-highest run-getter of the season with 378 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 144.27. When it comes to his display against the Mumbai Indians, Rahul has 867 runs in 16 innings at an average of close to 90 and a strike rate of 136, with three centuries and five fifties.

Best Bowler Prediction: Jasprit Bumrah

In a piece of great news for India, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been in fabulous touch in this IP 2024. The fast bowler has the ‘Purple Cap’ on his head with 14 scalps at an economy of 6.63 in this IPL. His bowling would decide whether Mumbai could restrict the opponents under a par score in the LSG vs MI clash.

LSG vs MI Match Winner Prediction

Looking at the records, and the current form, Lucknow Super Giants are ahead before the LSG vs MI clash to get their fourth win over the five-time champions.