Virat Kohli needs to be in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad, India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly demanded from the BCCI selectors.

Following the end of the ongoing IPL 2024, the Indian men’s cricket team will compete in the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the United States and the Caribbean in June. This year’s shortest format megaevent will include 20 teams, and Indian selectors will soon unveil India’s 15-member squad for the competition, which begins on June 1.

Ahead of India’s squad announcement, ESPNCricinfo reported that Indian captain Rohit Sharma wants Virat Kohli to be part of India’s 15-member squad for the shortest format megaevent, which will begin on June 5 against Ireland and conclude on June 9 against Pakistan in New York.

According to reports, Rohit, 36, wants Kohli in the Indian team due to his attitude and temperament. Kohli, who has only played two T20Is since India’s humbling 10-wicket defeat to England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022, has been on fire in the IPL 2024, scoring 500 runs in ten matches, including one century and four fifties.

The former Indian captain is the all-time leading run scorer in T20Is and the T20 World Cup. He finished as the highest run-scorer in the last edition of the tournament, which was played in Australia.

Avesh Khan might partner Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball due to Arshdeep Singh’s inconsistent performance

Another major difficulty for the Indian selectors is determining Jasprit Bumrah’s pace-bowling partner for the forthcoming multi-nation event, particularly given Mohammad Shami’s injury. Given his ability to swing the new ball, Arshdeep Singh is likely to play as a left-arm pacer.

Since Arshdeep’s performance in the death overs during the ongoing IPL 2024 has been uneven, Avesh Khan’s height and ability to generate bounce make him a strong candidate to join Bumrah, while Mohammed Siraj is also being considered for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ravindra Jadeja has reportedly been named the primary spin all-rounder, with Kuldeep Yadav serving as the sole wrist spinner. Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravi Bishnoi will compete for the third spinner slot in India’s squad.

