Kris Srikkanth has said that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh should be on the plane to the USA and the Caribbean with the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024. Days after the conclusion of the IPL, the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will get underway in Texas on June 11.

Several household names, like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, are depending on their performances in the Indian Premier League 2024 to secure a spot in the Indian World Cup squad.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth, the 1983 World Cup winner, has approved the inclusion of emerging sensation Rinku Singh on the Indian team roster. According to Srikkanth, the Kolkata Knight Riders batter is unquestionably in India’s final 15 for the T20 World Cup this year. Rinku has already played as a finisher in Indian colors in the shortest format.

“A classic example is Rinku Singh. Rinku Singh is a certainty in my 15. He hasn’t got that many opportunities to bat in the IPL but you see his international track record, it’s an amazing track record. Amazing track record in South Africa and with every opportunity he has got. So Rinku Singh has to be a certainty in the 15. But if we go by recent form or opportunities, he hasn’t got enough opportunities,” Srikkanth said on Star Sports Press Room Show.

Rinku is expected to feature in KKR’s upcoming game against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

“He has to get the visa”- Kris Srikkanth on Rinki Singh

Rinku has 112 runs in eight games for the two-time champions Kolkata this season. Rinku had a strike rate of 157.74 during the first eight games of the IPL 2024.

“End of the day you’ve to forget who the player is and look at what is his track record. Is he a great player, is a deadly player, is he fit? So Rinku Singh has to be a certainty, he has to get the Visa and he will fasten his seat belt to take the flight to the United States to play the game as one of the 15 members in the side,” Srikkanth added.

The BCCI selectors are slated to announce the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup on May 1, the last date for announcement.

