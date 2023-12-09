sportzwiki logo
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2024: One Of Those Two Teams Would Be Nice To Go Back… – Jason Holder Names Two IPL Teams He Wish To Play In Next Season

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: One Of Those Two Teams Would Be Nice To Go Back… – Jason Holder Names Two IPL Teams He Wish To Play In Next Season

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 9, 2023 at 10:07 AM

IPL 2024: One Of Those Two Teams Would Be Nice To Go Back&#8230; &#8211; Jason Holder Names Two IPL Teams He Wish To Play In Next Season

West Indies All-rounder Jason Holder expressed his wish to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 32-year-old has previously represented both teams and stated that he had a ‘wonderful experience’ with them.

Jason Holder struggled to get going for Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2023 season, scoring only 12 runs and taking four wickets in eight matches and was released by the Royals owing to poor performance, but given his skill set and ability, he is expected to fetch a premium price in the upcoming IPL auction, with many teams looking for a bowling all-rounder in the team.

Speaking to ANI, Jason Holder believes that playing the IPL prior to the T20 World Cup on home soil would be highly beneficial for him, as it would help the players mentally prepare for the tournament. He also revealed the two teams that he would like to be a part of the IPL 2024, where he has had some good times in previous stints.

“The T20 cricket you play leading up to a World Cup is always beneficial. Definitely, the IPL being played before the T20 World Cup would help. It will help the players prepare mentally as well,” Jason Holder said.

Jason Holder
Jason Holder Credits: Twitter

“I have had a good time with Sunrisers (Hyderabad) and Chennai (Super Kings) as well. One of those two teams would be nice to go back to but it is not in my hands,” Jason Holder added.

Jason Holder’s skills make him an appealing candidate for franchises looking for an experienced all-rounder. Holder played for the Chennai Super Kings in 2013, featuring in six games, and eventually joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he participated in 16 games and got 31 wickets.

I Think It’s Important To Understand Your Work On International Stage – Jason Holder

On the significance of franchise cricket in today’s world, Jason Holder believes that it is vital for a player to examine and manage his workload and the grind of international cricket before entering franchise-based events around the globe.

Jason Holder
Jason Holder Credits: Twitter

“I think it has its place. I think it is important to understand the importance of international cricket. I don’t think if international cricket existed none of these leagues would be possible. I think it’s important to understand your work on the international stage and then branch into franchise cricket,” Jason Holder further added.

Jason Holder is a powerful striker with the ability to hit big sixes for the team. The right-arm pacer can be used as a new ball bowler in the powerplay and can also offer some useful overs in the middle. He has several options at his disposal that he can make a massive difference for the team.

Tagged:

Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2024

Jason Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad

