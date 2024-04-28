Veteran Navjot Singh Sidhu reiterated that Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant will be his two picks for the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2024.

Sanju Samson outperformed KL Rahul in the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday, in a mini-battle between two competitors vying for the backup wicketkeeping spot in the T20 World Cup squad, with Rishabh Pant the primary pick.

Rahul once knocked down detractors over the strike rate controversy by scoring 76 runs in 48 balls against the Royals, including eight boundaries and two sixes.

In response, Samson scored an unbroken 71 runs in 33 balls, including four sixes and seven boundaries, as Rajasthan won with an over to spare.

“No. 1 is Sanju Samson, on form”- Navjot Singh Sidhu

While the thundering match-winning knock appears to have tipped the scales in favour of the RR skipper, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu believes Samson should be selected as the first-choice wicketkeeper in the T20 World Cup squad ahead of Pant.

Sidhu told Star Sports that Samson is leading the competition for the wicketkeeping spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad. He explained that, while Rahul has versatility in his batting, he would choose Samson based solely on his form, followed by Pant.

“No. 1 is Sanju Samson, on form. This is a different Samson. If India finds themselves in situations where they need a spare opener or No. 4 batter or at No. 6, they you have KL Rahul, who is also in form. But I will still prefer Samson, followed by Rishabh Pant. He is coming out of an injury. “Now, do you consider him as a white-ball specialist? His form is a bit patchy and scratchy, but he has survived the test so far. My preferences are these three,” Sidhu said on Star Sports.

Sidhu went on to say that if the BCCI hadn’t punished Ishan Kishan by eliminating him from the central contract for skipping domestic games while on international duty, he would have considered the Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper.

“Had BCCI not punished Ishan Kishan, I would have considered him as well because he picks the ball early and has good reflexes,” he concluded.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya’s “Bowling Fitness” A Concern For BCCI Selectors; Sanju Samson Not The First Choice For Second Keeper’s Spot In India’s T20 World Cup Squad – Report