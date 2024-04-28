The KKR vs DC game is set to take place at the Eden Gardens on Monday. The hosts have been inconsistent when it comes to their bowling department. Leaving Sunil Narine, none of the bowlers has left a mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 yet.

One of the reasons for Kolkata’s struggle in the bowling department has been their predictable planning. There was hardly any yorkers against the Punjab Kings, who put 262 for the loss of just two wickets, one of which came thanks to a run-out.

Either they were going short at the batters, or they have been bowling too many slower deliveries, which the set the batters could easily pick up and put them into the stands. Varun Chakravarthy, after an excellent last year in the IPL with 20 wickets, have an economy of just under 10 in this IPL 2024.

The short boundaries at the Eden and the good placid batting surfaces too haven’t helped them in the cause.

For Delhi Capitals, everything at the start of the season was flowing towards the south for them. Their death bowling would be still a concern for them. In the last two overs (19-20) of bowling, Delhi has an economy of 16.33. That’s quite tough to even imagine. This means they are consistently giving away almost 33 runs in the last 12 balls of the innings.

In this period, they have conceded 24 sixes, the second most being 19 by the Gujarat Titans. Because they have been scoring 220+ runs constantly, they are getting those victories by 5-10 runs, but once an opponent side would restrict them under 200, it would take a mountain job to defend that total.

With both teams’ bowling going under the hammer, the KKR vs DC clash could be another high-scoring encounter of the IPL 2024.

IPL 2024: KKR vs DC Weather And Pitch Report- Match 47

According to AccuWeather, the evening temperature in Kolkata on April 29 is expected to remain around 30°c. The humidity level will be around 70%, while the dew will again have its say towards the backend of the game. Teams winning the toss will look to bowl without a second thought.

KKR vs DC Weather Report Temperature 30°c Weather Forecast Clear, warm, and humid Dew Point 70% Humidity Level 25°c

KKR vs DC Pitch Report

The last Eden Gardens track for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) was as good as it could be for batting. Since 2016, the batting scores have just increased over the season on this ground. In 2021, it was just over 140, while in 2022, it flew up to 170+, and to 190+ in the last IPL. If that’s not enough, in the ongoing IPL 2024, the average first innings score in this ground has been 215, before the KKR vs DC affair.

In the last 44 IPL games, 25 times (56.8%) teams have won the game while batting first, while in the rest 19 occasions (43.2%), there were successful chases.

The off-break bowlers have an economy of under eight, while the fast bowlers have traveled in all pockets of the ground at a 9.70 economy rate. The leg-break bowlers too haven’t enjoyed the ground for their economy rate of close to 8.60.

Andre Russell is the highest run-getter at Eden Gardens since 2016, for his 775 runs at a strike rate of 192.31, while Sunil Narine has 39 scalps in this period for an economy of under seven.