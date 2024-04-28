Rishabh Pant reportedly has been finalised as one of the two wicketkeepers as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has more or less shortlisted the Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

The decision was discussed during a meeting between BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India’s captain Rohit Sharma, following the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Pant has been extremely successful in the IPL this season, amassing 371 runs with a strike rate of 160.60 and an excellent average of 46.38 in 10 games. In the current 17th IPL season, he is ranked fourth in the competition for the Orange Cap.

As for the second wicketkeeper, despite many feeling the race was between Sanju Samson and KL Rahul, the selectors have seemingly gone with KL Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain.

The captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul, has also performed exceptionally well, amassing 378 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 144.27 in nine games to rank third among run scorers this season.

Shivam Dube has also been named in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024

Shivam Dube’s selection consideration comes as a result of his strong hitting this season. Dube, who has contributed significantly to the Chennai Super Kings’ title defense, has 311 runs in eight matches, with an average of 51.83 and a fantastic strike rate of 169.94.

His performance included three half-centuries, with his best score being an unbroken 66. This season, Dube leads his side in runs, just ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

With the addition of such crucial players, India hopes to field a strong and flexible team in the global arena, ready to face the demands of the T20 format.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 begins on June 1st in the United States and the West Indies. India’s campaign will begin on June 5 against Ireland, followed by a highly anticipated match versus Pakistan on June 9, both at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

