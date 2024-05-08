IPL 2024: PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 58

The 58th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is expected to be a high-scoring and neck-to-neck affair. In this PBKS vs RCB encounter, the team with the victory will keep them alive, while the losing team will end their journey unless something too dramatic happens.

The Punjab Kings have done a terrific job with the ball in hand during the powerplay. But their batting performance in this period hasn’t been satisfactory. The 2014-runners have smashed 543 powerplay runs so far in this competition in 11 innings with a strike rate of 137.12, both of which is the third worst among the ten teams, before the PBKS vs RCB face-off.

The number of sixes (17) they have nailed in this duration too isn’t very positive, compared to what the other teams have. And because they have lost the third most wickets (18) in this period, this has led them to a few bad shows in the middle phase of the 20 overs.

Going into the PBKS vs RCB fixture, the visitors, the Bengaluru side haven’t lost many wickets (16) in this time frame, as their 162.37 strike rate in the powerplay is the fourth-highest, while their 643 runs in the first six overs also sits at the same rank, among all the ten franchises.

Among those who have played at least 100 balls in the powerplay, Virat Kohli has the third most runs with 272 in 11 innings with a strike rate of 160, while his partner Faf du Plessis has a strike rate of 177.93 in this period. For Punjab, Prabhsimran Singh has been doing the job regularly at the start with a strike rate of nearly 158.

Also Read: IPL 2024: KKR Flight Diverted To Guwahati And Then Varanasi As Plane Fails To Land In Kolkata Due To Rains

Given the small boundaries of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, it pushes the PBKS vs RCB encounter towards a high-scoring game, but the top three of both teams need to be careful about the early swing the bowlers get off the surface.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 58

When will the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match begin?

The 58th clash of the IPL 2024 between the Punjab Kings (PNKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on May 08, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST

Where to watch the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match on TV?

The Disney Star grabbed the TV media right for five years the IPL for a price of INR 23,575 crore, to show the PBKS vs RCB game live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the PBKS vs RCB IPL match online in India?

When it comes to the digital rights of the IPL, Viacom18 pocketed the deal for INR 23,578 crore to display the PBKS vs RCB game online on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free in India.

Also Read: Revealed! The Reason Why MS Dhoni Is Batting Lower Down The Order For CSK In IPL 2024