MS Dhoni, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, has been raising a lot of eyebrows this IPL 2024 season. First, he decided to step down as captain of the franchise before the tournament and handed the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The second reason for concern amongst the experts and CSK fans is that MS Dhoni has been batting lower down the order for CSK. He has been coming out to bat at no.8 and even batted at no.9 for the first time in his T20 career in the last match against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.

Coming to his performance, Dhoni has been smashing sixes in the death overs in IPL 2024 for a strike rate of 224.49, although his last outing against PBKS ended with a golden duck. However, something has been amiss with the legendary cricketer.

There have been videos going viral with MS Dhoni seen with ice pack on his leg and in another video was seen getting support by Suresh Raina to come down the stairs after a match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni is suffering from a muscle tear and is not resting despite the doctor’s advice- Reports

In what might come as a huge shock for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings fans, it is a leg muscle tear which is forcing, the 42-year-old has suffered from a muscle tear in his leg and this has been the reason behind him batting lower down the order.

As per the Times of India report, Dhoni suffered the tear early into the IPL 2024. With Devon Conway out of IPL due to a broken thumb, MS Dhoni didn’t think of taking a break. This has led to Dhoni playing through pain, taking his medicines, and trying to minimize his running.

Dhoni has been suggested rest by doctors but the wicketkeeper-batter does not have a choice because Chennai has already been hurt by several injuries.

“We are virtually playing with our ‘B’ team. Those who are criticising Dhoni do not know the sacrifice he is doing for this team,” a source close to the developments told TOI.

Dhoni had played IPL 2023 with a knee injury that required surgery shortly after Chennai won the season. According to reports, the knee was healed, but the muscle rupture hindered his movement on the field.

During practice, Dhoni does no running at all, and his whole preparation is around smashing massive sixes.

“He is giving his best and we believe we will go much beyond just making the playoffs,” the source added.

CSK play their next match against the Gujarat Titans on May 10 in Ahmedabad.

