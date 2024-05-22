The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have turned their fate in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with highly skilful performances. With a win by a 27-run margin over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league game, which was a virtual knock-out clash, RCB finished among the top four positions.

The Bengaluru side has made it into the playoff spot, on the back of their six consecutive victories, after a horrible start in the 17th season of the competition. RCB have been moving with all belief and confidence and could blow away any team with all-round team performances.

‘RCB’s graph is going upwards’ – Aakash Chopra

The former India opener Aakash Chopra has selected the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side to get over the lines against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator game. Although he thinks that the ‘law of average’ can go against the Faf Du Plessis-led group.

Also Read: IPL 2024: “KKR Are Not Cocky Or Overconfident” – Wasim Akram’s Warning To SRH Ahead Of Qualifier 1

In a video, shared on his YouTube channel, the famous commentator that only a bad day in the office could damage RCB’s party, going into the second qualifier game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

“The scales, without doubt, are tilted towards Bengaluru. They have the momentum. The only thing that can go against them is that they have won six consecutive games,” Aakash Chopra expressed on his YouTube video channel.

“A bad day can come anytime but they are a team on the rise with a lot of hunger. So, I am going with RCB.”

Heading into the vital knockout game, the former captain, Virat Kohli’s performance with the bat and in the field will be valuable, and the retired India opener also feels the same.

“This team’s graph is going upwards. So, which are the big, big pieces that have worked well? Virat Kohli’s passion, aggression and consistency. He has been absolutely stellar,” the veteran commentator remarked. “He is unstoppable. He has decided that he has to do and show something different this season. Virat Kohli consistently doing well is absolutely mandatory in their turnaround.”

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter of the IPL 2024 so far, with 708 runs in 14 innings at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 155.60, celebrating five half-centuries and one hundred.

‘There was a question on whether Rajat Patidar…’ – Aakash Chopra

Along with Kohli, the former right-handed batter has also gone with RCB’s captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar to pick the up and raising their hands in the crunch moments.

“Faf du Plessis – this team also started coming back based on his performances because the opening partnerships started becoming good. Rajat Patidar’s sudden reclamation of form because he started the IPL from where he left the Test series,” Chopra monitored about those two vital players. “There was even a question about whether he should be played or dropped but he has consistently played well now.”

Faf has nailed 421 runs in 14 innings at an average of 30.07 and a strike rate of 163.81 with four fifties. Rajat Patidar’s game against the spin has been quite phenomenal, as he has smashed 361 runs in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 179.60, with five fifties.

“Then it’s Cameron Green, a ₹17.50 crore investment. Now finally, two or three overs with short-of-good-length bowling, it can come in handy at this ground,”

Chopra elaborated the success of RCB. “He is batting above Glenn Maxwell, and Maxi also likes this team. Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik provide the spice in the end.”

Also Read: ‘RCB and…’- For Finals of IPL 2024, AB De Villiers Picks Bengaluru’s Opponents

The bowling too has done the job for the ‘Play Bold’ army. Yash Dayal has used his variations to keep the batters calm in the death overs, while Mohammad Siraj has bowled with control.

“Then the bowlers where they have all Indians barring Lockie Ferguson. Yash Dayal has gone to a different level. Karn Sharma has performed very well in some games,” the veteran concluded. “Mohammed Siraj has started finding his own rhythm as well, and overall, this team is doing the job well now by combining to make a fist.”

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will locks horns with the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.