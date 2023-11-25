IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur And Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Released By Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are intending to release Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. As the deadline for player retention and release approaches, teams are pondering strategic moves, and the news of potential trade between the franchise have emerged.

Speculation about a trade involving a team captain has reached a fever pitch, adding to the pre-auction excitement ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. While conversations are ongoing between the teams, no formal confirmation has been issued, putting supporters on edge.

Earlier, it was reported that Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to release West Indian Andre Russell ahead of the forthcoming auction given his poor performance for the team in IPL and T20 leagues around the globe. The West Indian all-rounder is one of the most feared all-rounders in franchise cricket but has been inconsistent in recent years, failing to make an impact for the team.

The two-time champions made a significant move by hiring former captain Gautam Gambhir as a mentor. The deadline for player retention is November 26, and the Purple and Gold Brigade will undoubtedly have some work to do.

Gautam Gambhir returns to a familiar setting after seven years with the team. The Former Knight Riders skipper understands how KKR works and the conditions at Eden Gardens, so he won’t need much time to acclimate and can bring in the aggressive intent with the team.

Gautam Gambhir shares a good rapport with several KKR players, notably Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russell, having previously represented the franchise. During his tenure with the Delhi Capitals (DC), he also got along well with captain Shreyas Iyer.

Several reports also claim that Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee will be released by KKR. Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh are also expected to be released by the following their dismissal show the IPL 2023.

The Next edition of the IPL will see the return of skipper Shreyas Iyer, who was injured last season. Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Varun Chakravarthy will form the team’s core. Wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Opener Jason Roy, and veteran spinner Sunil Narine is expected to be retained.