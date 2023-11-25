IPL 2024: His Wedding Got In The Middle Of It – Ricky Ponting Reveals The Reason For Not Selecting Travis Head In IPL 2023 Auction

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

Cricket News

IPL 2024: His Wedding Got In The Middle Of It – Ricky Ponting Reveals The Reason For Not Selecting Travis Head In IPL 2023 Auction

Avinash T
Nov 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM

IPL 2024: His Wedding Got In The Middle Of It – Ricky Ponting Reveals The Reason For Not Selecting Travis Head In IPL 2023 Auction

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has stated that if it weren’t for Travis Head’s wedding arrangements, he would have chosen him for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 and believes that he will be in line for an IPL contract following his exploits in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Several questions were raised about Travis Head’s selection to the Australian team despite having an injury before the start of the event. Australia’s victory over home-favourites India was largely due to Travis Head’s incredible century and was the Player of the Match in the World Cup final and a World Test Championship final.

Speaking On 7 News, Ricky Ponting said that he would have picked Travis Head for Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2023 season if not for his wedding last year and detailed a conversation he had with the Australian opener ahead of the 2023 auction, in which the Australian opener informed him about his wedding in the middle of the IPL.

“Travis has done everything right to make sure he gets a deal this year. He would have had a deal last year if it wasn’t for his wedding. His wedding got in the middle of it. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to pick him up at Delhi,” Ricky Ponting said.

Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting Credits: Twitter

“I rang him and told him I was going for him in the auction, and he said, ‘just to let you know, I’m getting married two weeks into the IPL.’ He would have missed three weeks at the start of the tournament, which our owners weren’t willing to take that gamble on,” Ricky Ponting said.

Travis Head did not get a buyer in the IPL 2023 auction. He has only played 10 IPL games, with the most recent appearance coming in six years ago. The Southpaw’s aggressive style and ability to smash any bowling attack on his day could fetch a hefty price in the IPL 2024 auctions.

There’ll Be A Few Questions Asked Of The High Performances Guys At Cricket Australia – Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting feels that the Australian bowlers will look at their workload before the 2024 T20 World Cup and believes that Cricket Australia will discuss with the high-performance experts regarding the Australian bowlers participating in the next edition of the IPL. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are likely to put their name in the IPL auction 2024.

Josh Hazelwood With Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc
Josh Hazelwood With Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Credits: Twitter

“They go to NZ after the summer, then IPL, then T20 World Cup after that. … there’ll be a few questions asked of the high performances guys at Cricket Australia as to what the expectations might and might not be for fast bowlers in the IPL auction,” Ricky Ponting added.

Mitchell Starc has not played an IPL match since the 2015 season. Pat Cummins was another Australian fast bowler who did not participate in the IPL 2023 to focus on the Ashes and World Test Championships in 2023. Given their international experience, both pacers are anticipated to be in high demand during the IPL auction.

Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024

Ricky Ponting

travis head

IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur And Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Released By Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024
Nov 25, 2023, 12:46 PM
IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur And Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Released By Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024

Nov 25, 2023, 12:46 PM

IPL 2024: His Wedding Got In The Middle Of It &#8211; Ricky Ponting Reveals The Reason For Not Selecting Travis Head In IPL 2023 Auction
IPL 2024: His Wedding Got In The Middle Of It – Ricky Ponting Reveals The Reason For Not Selecting Travis Head In IPL 2023 Auction

Nov 25, 2023, 12:19 PM

IPL 2024: If He Is Leaving, Will He Be Made Mumbai Indians Captain? – Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya's Trade For Gujarat Titans
Nov 25, 2023, 11:34 AM
IPL 2024: If He Is Leaving, Will He Be Made Mumbai Indians Captain? – Aakash Chopra On Hardik Pandya’s Trade For Gujarat Titans

Nov 25, 2023, 11:34 AM

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Is All Set To Make His Return To The Mumbai Indians For The 2024 Season
Nov 25, 2023, 10:17 AM
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Is All Set To Make His Return To The Mumbai Indians For The 2024 Season

Nov 25, 2023, 10:17 AM

IPL 2024: Mujtaba Yousuf, Rasikh Salam Among Ten Jammu And Kashmir Players Shortlisted For The IPL Auction
Nov 23, 2023, 4:41 PM
IPL 2024: Mujtaba Yousuf, Rasikh Salam Among Ten Jammu And Kashmir Players Shortlisted For The IPL Auction

Nov 23, 2023, 4:41 PM

Avesh Khan Moves To Rajasthan Royals; Traded By Lucknow Super Giants For Devdutt Padikkal- Report
Nov 22, 2023, 5:47 PM
Avesh Khan Moves To Rajasthan Royals; Traded By Lucknow Super Giants For Devdutt Padikkal- Report

Nov 22, 2023, 5:47 PM

