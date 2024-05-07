In the head-to-head records of the SRH vs LSG clashes, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to beat the Lucknow Super Giants in a small sample of six of three games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Lucknow easily blew away Hyderabad with seven wickets in hand in Hyderabad in 2023.

Bowling with the new ball in the powerplay sets the game for the team, and the trend so far suggests the same in this IPL 2024. Hyderabad have picked up 19 wickets in 11 innings so far during the first six overs of this IPL, whereas Lucknow stands neck-to-neck with the same number of wickets (19), before the SRH vs LSG encounter.

Hyderabad have gone for runs in the powerplay at an economy of 9.64, which has been quite average in this tournament, while on the other hand, Lucknow’s economy of 9.02, is the fourth-best of the competition so far in this period.

They also have conceded only 16 sixes so far, the second best in this IPL 2024, while Hyderabad bowlers have been smashed for 28 over boundaries in the tournament so far, in the powerplay.

Also Read: ‘RCB Made Even A 150-run Chase Interesting’- Deep Dasgupta Points RCB’s Sudden Collapse

For the Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems to have got his mojo back with eight wickets so far inside the powerplay, but at a terrific economy of 7.85 in 11 innings. Mohsin Khan stands tall for the LSG, but his five powerplay wickets have come at a high economy of 8.88, going into the SRH vs LSG face-off.

SRH vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 03 Sunrisers Hyderabad Won 00 Lucknow Super Giants Won 03 No Result 00 First Played April 04, 2022 Last Played May 13, 2023

SRH vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh/ / Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/ Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Sub: T Natarajan.

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk.), Kyle Mayers/ Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner/Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan/ Yudhvir Singh.

Impact Sub: Yash Thakur/ Arshad Khan.

Also Read: DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction for Match 56 in IPL 2024

SRH vs LSG Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Travis Head

The dynamic Australia batter Travis Head has notched up 444 runs so far in this IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 189.74. His record in Hyderabad has been excellent with 182 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 155.6 with a couple of fifties. He looked a bit out of touch in the last few games, but this is he could go berserk.

Best Bowler Prediction: Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has looked in supreme touch in this IPL 2024, especially in the powerplay with the new ball. The veteran has nine wickets in 11 innings, but his record in Hyderabad where has collected 46 wickets at an economy of 8.03 could work in his favor.

SRH vs LSG Match Winner Prediction

Both teams are coming from huge defeats. The current environment of both camps is down. But just because SRH are playing at home, they have that slight advantage in this clash.