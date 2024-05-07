DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on each other in the 56th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (May 7).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between DC and RR. You’ll get the DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head record, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our DC vs RR match prediction.

DC vs RR: Match Preview:

DC will be desperate to return to winning ways against RR to remain in contention for the playoffs. DC revived their campaign by winning four of their five games before suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game.

On a good batting pitch at the Eden Gardens, they could only score 153/9 in 20 overs before the hosts chased down the total in less than 17 overs. DC can still finish their campaign with eight wins and it will put them in a good position for a playoffs spot. However, another defeat could very well end their chances of making it to the next stage.

RR, on the other hand, have all but secured their passage to the playoffs. With eight wins from ten games, they are well on their way to the next stage. The Sanju Samson-led side will also be looking for a win against DC to get back to winning ways after suffering a 1-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

IPL 2024 points table:

With eight wins from ten games, RR are currently at the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, DC are at the sixth spot with five wins and six defeats.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 0 16 1.453 Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 0 16 0.622 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0 12 0.7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 5 0 0 12 -0.065 Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 0 0 12 -0.371 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.442 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.049 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.212 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 0 8 -1.32

DC vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

DC:

1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs. 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. 6th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 7th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets. 8th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs. 9th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs. 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 7th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. 8th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. 9th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets. 10th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run.

DC vs RR: Match info:

Article Title DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Delhi Capitals & Rajasthan Royals Series name IPL 2024 Date 07-May-24 Category DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Stadium Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

DC vs RR Head To Head record:

DC RR 28 Matches played 28 13 Won 15 15 Lost 13 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between MI and SRH:

Ground Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals No Result Total Barabati Stadium 1 0 0 1 Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 Arun Jaitley Stadium 5 3 0 8 Narendra Modi Stadium 0 1 0 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 2 5 0 7 Wankhede Stadium 0 3 0 3 SuperSport Park 0 1 0 1 Mangaung Oval 1 0 0 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 0 1 Barsapara Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 13 15 0 28

DC vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:

DC vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 36°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 227

DC Squad:

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Ishant Sharma, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

RR squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Fantasy stats for DC vs RR:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all DC players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain DC R Pant Wicket Keeper 10 9 0 1 DC A Patel All Rounder 10 7 1 0 DC D Warner Batter 10 6 0 1 DC I Sharma Bowler 10 6 0 0 DC J Fraser-McGurk Batter 6 6 1 1 DC K Yadav Bowler 10 6 1 0 DC M Kumar Bowler 10 5 0 0 DC T Stubbs Batter 10 5 0 3 DC K Ahmed Bowler 10 4 0 0 DC P Shaw Batter 10 4 0 0 DC A Nortje Bowler 10 3 0 0 DC A Porel Wicket Keeper 10 3 0 0 DC L Yadav All Rounder 10 3 0 0 DC R Salam Bowler 6 2 0 0 DC S Hope Wicket Keeper 6 2 0 0 DC J Richardson Bowler 3 1 0 0 DC P Dubey Bowler 4 1 0 0 DC S Kumar All Rounder 4 1 0 0 DC K Kushagra Wicket Keeper 3 0 0 0 DC L Williams Bowler 2 0 0 0 DC R Bhui Batter 2 0 0 0 DC Y Dhull Batter 4 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RR R Parag All Rounder 10 7 1 1 RR S Samson All Rounder 10 7 2 1 RR A Khan Bowler 10 6 0 0 RR Y Jaiswal Batter 10 6 0 1 RR T Boult Bowler 10 5 1 0 RR Y Chahal Bowler 10 5 0 0 RR J Buttler Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 2 RR K Sen Bowler 10 4 1 1 RR N Burger Bowler 4 4 0 0 RR R Powell Batter 10 4 0 0 RR S Sharma Bowler 10 4 1 0 RR R Ashwin All Rounder 10 3 0 0 RR D Jurel Batter 10 2 0 0 RR N Saini Bowler 7 2 0 1 RR S Hetmyer Batter 10 2 0 0 RR K Maharaj Bowler 2 1 0 0 RR T Kotian Bowler 1 1 0 0 RR S Dubey Batter 2 0 0 0

DC vs RR Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of DC vs RR for the 56th match of IPL 2024:

DC Playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed

DC Impact players:

Mukesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra

RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

RR Impact players:

Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian

Most runs and wickets for DC and RR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for DC in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant – 398 runs Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024 Mukesh Kumar – 13 wickets Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Riyan Parag – 409 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 13 wickets

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: While Jaiswal has struggled for consistency this season, he has played some fine knocks as well. In 10 games so far, he has scored 316 runs including a century and a half-century.

While Jaiswal has struggled for consistency this season, he has played some fine knocks as well. In 10 games so far, he has scored 316 runs including a century and a half-century. Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has led his team from the very front and is currently his team’s second highest run-scorer. He has scored 385 runs with the help of four half-centuries.

Top Picks for DC vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has consistently given RR a good start with the ball this season and will be eyeing another good outing. He has picked up 10 wickets so far.

Trent Boult has consistently given RR a good start with the ball this season and will be eyeing another good outing. He has picked up 10 wickets so far. Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag is enjoying a breakthrough season this year. With 409 runs, the right-handed batsman is RR’s top run-getter.

Budget Picks for DC vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma has once again impressed many with his ability to deliver at any stage of the game. So far, he has 9 wickets in 5 games including a five-wicket haul.

Sandeep Sharma has once again impressed many with his ability to deliver at any stage of the game. So far, he has 9 wickets in 5 games including a five-wicket haul. Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has not really managed to live up to the expectations this season although he has been getting the starts. He will be eyeing a big score against RR.

DC vs RR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant Jos Buttler Sanju Samson Batsmen Tristan Stubbs Jake Fraser-McGurk Yashasvi Jaiswal (c) Allrounders Axar Patel (vc) Riyan Parag Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal

DC vs RR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant Jos Buttler (c) Sanju Samson Shai Hope Batsmen Jake Fraser-McGurk (vc) Yashasvi Jaiswal Allrounders Axar Patel Bowlers Sandeep Sharma Kuldeep Yadav Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal

DC vs RR Match Prediction Today:

RR will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat DC. RR have already defeated DC once this season and will be fancying their chances of beating them again.