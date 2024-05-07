DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on each other in the 56th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (May 7).
This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between DC and RR. You’ll get the DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head record, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our DC vs RR match prediction.
DC vs RR: Match Preview:
DC will be desperate to return to winning ways against RR to remain in contention for the playoffs. DC revived their campaign by winning four of their five games before suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game.
On a good batting pitch at the Eden Gardens, they could only score 153/9 in 20 overs before the hosts chased down the total in less than 17 overs. DC can still finish their campaign with eight wins and it will put them in a good position for a playoffs spot. However, another defeat could very well end their chances of making it to the next stage.
RR, on the other hand, have all but secured their passage to the playoffs. With eight wins from ten games, they are well on their way to the next stage. The Sanju Samson-led side will also be looking for a win against DC to get back to winning ways after suffering a 1-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.
IPL 2024 points table:
With eight wins from ten games, RR are currently at the second spot in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, DC are at the sixth spot with five wins and six defeats.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|1.453
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|0.622
|Chennai Super Kings
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|0.7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.065
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.371
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.442
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-0.049
|Punjab Kings
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-0.187
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|-0.212
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-1.32
DC vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
DC:
- 1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.
- 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.
- 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.
- 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.
- 6th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.
- 7th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.
- 8th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.
- 9th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs.
- 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs.
- 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.
RR:
- 1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.
- 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.
- 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.
- 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.
- 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.
- 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.
- 7th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.
- 8th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.
- 9th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets.
- 10th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run.
DC vs RR: Match info:
|Article Title
|
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Delhi Capitals & Rajasthan Royals
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|07-May-24
|Category
|DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
DC vs RR Head To Head record:
|DC
|RR
|28
|Matches played
|28
|13
|Won
|15
|15
|Lost
|13
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between MI and SRH:
|Ground
|Delhi Capitals
|Rajasthan Royals
|No Result
|Total
|Barabati Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brabourne Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|5
|3
|0
|8
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|2
|5
|0
|7
|Wankhede Stadium
|0
|3
|0
|3
|SuperSport Park
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mangaung Oval
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|13
|15
|0
|28
DC vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|DC vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|36°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Pace
|Average 1st innings score
|227
DC Squad:
Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Ishant Sharma, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
RR squad:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Fantasy stats for DC vs RR:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all DC players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|DC
|R Pant
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|9
|0
|1
|DC
|A Patel
|All Rounder
|10
|7
|1
|0
|DC
|D Warner
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|1
|DC
|I Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|0
|DC
|J Fraser-McGurk
|Batter
|6
|6
|1
|1
|DC
|K Yadav
|Bowler
|10
|6
|1
|0
|DC
|M Kumar
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|0
|DC
|T Stubbs
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|3
|DC
|K Ahmed
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|0
|DC
|P Shaw
|Batter
|10
|4
|0
|0
|DC
|A Nortje
|Bowler
|10
|3
|0
|0
|DC
|A Porel
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|3
|0
|0
|DC
|L Yadav
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|DC
|R Salam
|Bowler
|6
|2
|0
|0
|DC
|S Hope
|Wicket Keeper
|6
|2
|0
|0
|DC
|J Richardson
|Bowler
|3
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|P Dubey
|Bowler
|4
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|S Kumar
|All Rounder
|4
|1
|0
|0
|DC
|K Kushagra
|Wicket Keeper
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DC
|L Williams
|Bowler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DC
|R Bhui
|Batter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|DC
|Y Dhull
|Batter
|4
|0
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RR players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|RR
|R Parag
|All Rounder
|10
|7
|1
|1
|RR
|S Samson
|All Rounder
|10
|7
|2
|1
|RR
|A Khan
|Bowler
|10
|6
|0
|0
|RR
|Y Jaiswal
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|1
|RR
|T Boult
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|0
|RR
|Y Chahal
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|0
|RR
|J Buttler
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|0
|2
|RR
|K Sen
|Bowler
|10
|4
|1
|1
|RR
|N Burger
|Bowler
|4
|4
|0
|0
|RR
|R Powell
|Batter
|10
|4
|0
|0
|RR
|S Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|4
|1
|0
|RR
|R Ashwin
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|RR
|D Jurel
|Batter
|10
|2
|0
|0
|RR
|N Saini
|Bowler
|7
|2
|0
|1
|RR
|S Hetmyer
|Batter
|10
|2
|0
|0
|RR
|K Maharaj
|Bowler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|RR
|T Kotian
|Bowler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|RR
|S Dubey
|Batter
|2
|0
|0
|0
DC vs RR Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of DC vs RR for the 56th match of IPL 2024:
DC Playing XI:
Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed
DC Impact players:
Mukesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra
RR Playing XI:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma
RR Impact players:
Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian
Most runs and wickets for DC and RR in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for DC in IPL 2024
|Rishabh Pant – 398 runs
|Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024
|Mukesh Kumar – 13 wickets
|Most runs for RR in IPL 2024
|Riyan Parag – 409 runs
|Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024
|Yuzvendra Chahal – 13 wickets
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal: While Jaiswal has struggled for consistency this season, he has played some fine knocks as well. In 10 games so far, he has scored 316 runs including a century and a half-century.
- Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has led his team from the very front and is currently his team’s second highest run-scorer. He has scored 385 runs with the help of four half-centuries.
Top Picks for DC vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Trent Boult: Trent Boult has consistently given RR a good start with the ball this season and will be eyeing another good outing. He has picked up 10 wickets so far.
- Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag is enjoying a breakthrough season this year. With 409 runs, the right-handed batsman is RR’s top run-getter.
Budget Picks for DC vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma has once again impressed many with his ability to deliver at any stage of the game. So far, he has 9 wickets in 5 games including a five-wicket haul.
- Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw has not really managed to live up to the expectations this season although he has been getting the starts. He will be eyeing a big score against RR.
DC vs RR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1
|Wicketkeepers
|Rishabh Pant
|Jos Buttler
|Sanju Samson
|Batsmen
|Tristan Stubbs
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)
|Allrounders
|Axar Patel (vc)
|Riyan Parag
|Bowlers
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Trent Boult
|Yuzvendra Chahal
DC vs RR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeepers
|Rishabh Pant
|Jos Buttler (c)
|Sanju Samson
|Shai Hope
|Batsmen
|Jake Fraser-McGurk (vc)
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Allrounders
|Axar Patel
|Bowlers
|Sandeep Sharma
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Trent Boult
|Yuzvendra Chahal
DC vs RR Match Prediction Today:
RR will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat DC. RR have already defeated DC once this season and will be fancying their chances of beating them again.