Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 57th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The SRH vs LSG encounter will take place on May 08, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad.

The seven-wicket loss to the Mumbai Indians in their last game just a day ago made life a little harder for the Sunrisers, who remain at number four in the points table with six wins in 11 games, but at a damaged net run rate (NRR) of -0.065, going into the SRH vs LSG clash.

The ‘Orange Army’ had a narrow defeat towards the beginning of the tournament, where lost by only four runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Even after their win against the Mumbai Indians in the second game, they slipped against Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets.

They turned the table with a rollicking couple of weeks, where they recorded four successive wins. It felt like they would finish among the top two positions in this tournament. However, since then, they had only one victory in four games, and that too by a narrow one-run margin against the Rajasthan Royals.

Lucknow Super Giants are going into the SRH vs LSG face-off, after a humiliating defeat by 98 runs against the KKR side in their last game. Since their 20-run loss to the Royals in their opening game of the season, Lucknow successfully defended in three games.

They lost the track a little bit with two consecutive defeats from that point, before coming back strongly on the back of their two successive wins against the Chennai Super Kings. Another loss to the Royals by seven wickets, and a win to Mumbai Indians by four wickets kept their hope alive for the playoff spot.

In the SRH vs LSG affair, the winning team will go ahead, while the losing team will make their journey quite tough for the top-four finish.

SRH vs LSG: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs. 6th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. 10th Match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run. 11th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets,

LSG:

1st Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. 10th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets. 11th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs.

SRH vs LSG Team:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

SRH Probable XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk.), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh/ / Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/ Fazalhaq Farooqi

SRH Impact Sub: T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik.

Lucknow Super Giants:

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk.), Kyle Mayers/ Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner/Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan/ Yudhvir Singh.

LSG Impact Sub: Yash Thakur, M Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock.