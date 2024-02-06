IPL 2024: The Focus Is To Help Punjab Kings Get The Trophy – Shikhar Dhawan On His Goals For The Forthcoming Indian Premier League

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan revealed that he is working hard to prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League season and hopes to help Punjab Kings win their first IPL title in 2024. The 38-year-old has been out of the Indian team plans and is now focusing on captaining Punjab Kings in the cash-rich league.

The 38-year-old has not played international cricket since last year, with selectors preferring to provide opportunities to young players such as Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Shikhar Dhawan’s first IPL 2023 season as captain of the Punjab Kings and under his leadership, PBKS ended in the eighth position in the points table.

Speaking on News18 India’s event called ‘Chaupaal.’, Shikhar Dhawan said that he has begun practicing for the IPL, that he is focusing on increasing his fitness heading into the new season, and that he hopes to lead his team to their maiden IPL championship title.

“The preparations for the IPL are going well. Now, I am focussing on my fitness, skill, and visualisation as well. I see myself performing well out there this season. The focus is to help Punjab Kings get the trophy and follow a strong process and preparation along the way. And to enjoy the journey,” Shikhar Dhawan said.

Shikhar Dhawan has been a member of the Punjab Kings franchise since 2022 when he was picked for 8.25 crores in the IPL auction. Since then, despite the team not being a top-four contender in the IPL, he has been one of their finest performers for the side.

As A Leader That Will Be My Role – Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan emphasized the significance of enjoying the process heading into the season and fostering a nurturing environment inside the side, which has many young players who could participate for the Indian team in the future, which could be his role within the team.

“The focus is to make sure that I go from point A to point B with just as much enjoyment. Also to create an amazing environment where all the boys are very happy being themselves and performing their best by making a nurturing environment. As a leader that will be my role,” Shikhar Dhawan added.

Prior to the auction, the Punjab Kings had retained the vast bulk of its players. The Punjab Kings kept the most expensive foreign player from last year’s auction, Sam Curran, for whom they paid INR 18.5 crore. Marquee all-rounders including Sikandar Raza and Liam Livingstone were also retained.