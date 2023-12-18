IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go… – Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that teams like Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to buy Australian veteran pacer Mitchell Starc in the forthcoming IPL auction in Dubai. The 33-year-old will return to play in the cash-rich league after 9 long years.

Mitchell Starc is one of the few International players who has stayed away from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for many years, putting his country ahead of franchise cricket. The left-arm pacer has only played two seasons in the event, both with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2014-15, but he is eager to return ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the team that plays their home games on a flat surface may go for Mitchell Starc in the auction since the veteran pacer can swing the ball in the air and nail yorkers with both new and old balls.

“Teams that have to play half their home games on absolutely flat pitches may go for him. He is one bowler in the world who will maybe take the pitch out of the equation, do all the magic in the air, get swing and the hurl in yorkers with the new ball and at the death”.

“So, teams like Mumbai Indians, who have got (Jason) Behrendorff along with Jasprit Bumrah, could show interest in him after letting goof Jofra Archer,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Mitchell Starc is one of the few bowlers who has mastered the art of taking wickets throughout the game. The Australian pacer has 34 wickets from 27 IPL games, 20 of which came in 2015, and many teams would be interested in him given his experience in T20 cricket.

Mitchell Starc And Jasprit Bumrah Are The Kind Of Bowlers Who Will Bring The Team Back – Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah are the kind of bowlers, who can get the team back into the game with their bowling even on a flat field because they can impact the team regardless of the conditions.

“RCB have got Reece Topley, who is a pretty good bowler, but on flat pitches where most bowlers struggle, Starc and Bumrah are the kind of bowlers who will bring the team back into the game with their bowling because they don’t rely on the pitch as much as some of the other bowlers,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, and Pat Cummins are expected to earn big money in the upcoming IPL auction because fast bowlers will be in great demand as several franchises will aim to fill the overseas slot after letting a few players go during the IPL retention 2024.