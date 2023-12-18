IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go… – Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go… – Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go… – Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 18, 2023 at 10:13 AM

IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go&#8230; &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that teams like Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to buy Australian veteran pacer Mitchell Starc in the forthcoming IPL auction in Dubai. The 33-year-old will return to play in the cash-rich league after 9 long years.

Mitchell Starc is one of the few International players who has stayed away from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for many years, putting his country ahead of franchise cricket. The left-arm pacer has only played two seasons in the event, both with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2014-15, but he is eager to return ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the team that plays their home games on a flat surface may go for Mitchell Starc in the auction since the veteran pacer can swing the ball in the air and nail yorkers with both new and old balls.

“Teams that have to play half their home games on absolutely flat pitches may go for him. He is one bowler in the world who will maybe take the pitch out of the equation, do all the magic in the air, get swing and the hurl in yorkers with the new ball and at the death”.

Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar Credits: Twitter

“So, teams like Mumbai Indians, who have got (Jason) Behrendorff along with Jasprit Bumrah, could show interest in him after letting goof  Jofra Archer,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Mitchell Starc is one of the few bowlers who has mastered the art of taking wickets throughout the game. The Australian pacer has 34 wickets from 27 IPL games, 20 of which came in 2015, and many teams would be interested in him given his experience in T20 cricket.

Mitchell Starc And Jasprit Bumrah Are The Kind Of Bowlers Who Will Bring The Team Back – Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah are the kind of bowlers, who can get the team back into the game with their bowling even on a flat field because they can impact the team regardless of the conditions.

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc Credits: Twitter

“RCB have got Reece Topley, who is a pretty good bowler, but on flat pitches where most bowlers struggle, Starc and Bumrah are the kind of bowlers who will bring the team back into the game with their bowling because they don’t rely on the pitch as much as some of the other bowlers,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, and Pat Cummins are expected to earn big money in the upcoming IPL auction because fast bowlers will be in great demand as several franchises will aim to fill the overseas slot after letting a few players go during the IPL retention 2024.

Tagged:

IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Auction

Mitchell Starc

Mumbai Indians

Sanjay Manjrekar

Related Article
IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go&#8230; &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction
IPL 2024: They Could Show Interest In Him After Letting Go… – Sanjay Manjrekar Names Potential Pick For Mumbai Indians In Upcoming Auction

Dec 18, 2023, 10:13 AM

IPL 2024: Young Pacer Chetan Sakariya&#8217;s Bowling Action Under Scrutiny Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024
IPL 2024: Young Pacer Chetan Sakariya’s Bowling Action Under Scrutiny Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024

Dec 16, 2023, 2:01 PM

333 Players To Go Under The Hammer In IPL Auction 2024, Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Confirm Participation
333 Players To Go Under The Hammer In IPL Auction 2024, Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Confirm Participation

Dec 12, 2023, 2:15 PM

IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur And Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Released By Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024
IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur And Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Released By Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024

Nov 25, 2023, 12:46 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy