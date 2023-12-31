sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: To Have The Opportunity To Be A Part Of That Is Something I Am Very, Very Excited About – Justin Langer On Being Part Of Lucknow Super Giants

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 31, 2023 at 12:38 PM

IPL 2024: To Have The Opportunity To Be A Part Of That Is Something I Am Very, Very Excited About &#8211; Justin Langer On Being Part Of Lucknow Super Giants

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer heaped praise on the Indian Premier League ahead of the 2024 season. The newly appointed head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants said that the IPL is like the Olympic Games and every single game is a spectacle.

Justin Langer has been named the new head coach of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Nonetheless, with Langer joining the Lucknow Super Giants, they will have a better chance of winning the IPL 2024 because the Australian has previously won the T20 World Cup 2021, the Ashes, and the Big Bash League as a coach.

Speaking on the video posted on Lucknow Super Giants’ social media handle, Justin Langer revealed that he has had a lot of chats about the tournament with Ricky Ponting and Tom Moody and believes that Indian Premier League is like an Olympic like Spectacle, which is celebrated all around the world and excited to part of the cash-rich league.

“Having sat with Ricky for so long and he talked about his time with the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. How much he loves the tournament. And Tom Moody, one of my best friends, he’s been so involved in the IPL and just to hear them talking about it.”

Justin Langer
Justin Langer Credits: Twitter

“The IPL is like the Olympic Games. It is so big. Every game is a spectacle, it is so well received, it is so well supported, not just at the stadiums, but all through India and around the world. To have the opportunity to be a part of that is something I am very, very excited about,” Justin Langer said.

Lucknow Super Giants made their debut in the IPL in 2022 and have been one of the most consistent teams over the last two years. They quickly became accustomed to the league, qualifying for the playoffs in both seasons. Fans will have high expectations for the Lucknow franchise in IPL 2024, with Justin Langer stepping over as head coach.

After the infamous Sandpaper Gate in 2018, Justin Langer took over the Australian team and regained the faith of the Australian fans. Langer, who is known for his aggressive nature, led Australia to victory in the T20 World Cup in 2021. The players revolted against the coach’s methods, and Langer was forced to leave despite a thrilling 4-0 triumph over England in the Ashes on home soil

Under Andrew McDonald’s coaching, Australia has won the WTC 2023 and the ODI World Cup alongside retaining the Ashes series since Justin Langer’s departure.

Tagged:

IPL 2024

Justin Langer

Lucknow Super Giants

