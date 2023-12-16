IPL 2024: Yeah, Definitely, You Can Come To Rajasthan Now – Yuzvendra Chahal Invites AB de Villiers To Play For Rajasthan Royals

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Ab de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in an interesting conversation ahead of the IPL auction 2024. The Veteran Indian spinner was surprisingly released by the Bangalore-based franchised ahead of the 2022 auction, while the former South African skipper retired from all forms of cricket in 2021.

Former South African batter AB de Villiers has a strong bond with Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, as they have spent a lot of time together at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Over the years, the tandem has been the backbone of the team, making a significant impact on the team.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers hilariously inquired if he was talented enough to play in another IPL season.

“Do you think I have one more season in me? Ab de Villiers asked

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal responded by saying that the Proteas 360 degree may join the leg-spinner at the Rajasthan Royals.

“Yeah, definitely, you can come to Rajasthan now,” Yuzvendra Chahal replied.

AB de Villiers claimed that he played with few kids and had a couple of hits in the middle of the bat and that he still has the feeling of playing the game

“You know, I was playing with the kids in the nets yesterday and I picked up those small bats that came up to my knee. But I hit a couple in the middle of the bat and I felt, maybe I should hit a couple of balls and have a feel for it again.”

Yuzvendra Chahal expresses his belief in AB de Villiers stating that he can hit sixes even at the age of 50-60

“Even at 50-60, you can hit sixes. There is no doubt.”

In the IPL, Chahal and de Villiers both played critical roles for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite missing two seasons, Chahal is the all-time highest wicket-taker for RCB in the tournament’s history. Chahal took 139 wickets in 113 matches, including two four-wicket hauls.

Ab de Villiers, on the other hand, appeared in 157 games, scoring 4522 runs at an average of 41.10 and a strike rate of 158.33, with two hundred and 37 fifties to show for his efforts for the team.