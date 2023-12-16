IPL 2024: Yeah, Definitely, You Can Come To Rajasthan Now – Yuzvendra Chahal Invites AB de Villiers To Play For Rajasthan Royals

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2024: Yeah, Definitely, You Can Come To Rajasthan Now – Yuzvendra Chahal Invites AB de Villiers To Play For Rajasthan Royals

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: Yeah, Definitely, You Can Come To Rajasthan Now – Yuzvendra Chahal Invites AB de Villiers To Play For Rajasthan Royals

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM

IPL 2024: Yeah, Definitely, You Can Come To Rajasthan Now &#8211; Yuzvendra Chahal Invites AB de Villiers To Play For Rajasthan Royals

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Ab de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in an interesting conversation ahead of the IPL auction 2024. The Veteran Indian spinner was surprisingly released by the Bangalore-based franchised ahead of the 2022 auction, while the former South African skipper retired from all forms of cricket in 2021.

Former South African batter AB de Villiers has a strong bond with Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, as they have spent a lot of time together at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Over the years, the tandem has been the backbone of the team, making a significant impact on the team.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers hilariously inquired if he was talented enough to play in another IPL season.

“Do you think I have one more season in me? Ab de Villiers asked

Ab de Villiers And Yuzvendra Chahal
Ab de Villiers And Yuzvendra Chahal Credits: Twitter

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal responded by saying that the Proteas 360 degree may join the leg-spinner at the Rajasthan Royals.

Yeah, definitely, you can come to Rajasthan now,” Yuzvendra Chahal replied.

AB de Villiers claimed that he played with few kids and had a couple of hits in the middle of the bat and that he still has the feeling of playing the game

“You know, I was playing with the kids in the nets yesterday and I picked up those small bats that came up to my knee. But I hit a couple in the middle of the bat and I felt, maybe I should hit a couple of balls and have a feel for it again.”

Ab de Villiers And Yuzvendra Chahal
Ab de Villiers And Yuzvendra Chahal Credits: Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal expresses his belief in AB de Villiers stating that he can hit sixes even at the age of 50-60

“Even at 50-60, you can hit sixes. There is no doubt.” 

In the IPL, Chahal and de Villiers both played critical roles for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite missing two seasons, Chahal is the all-time highest wicket-taker for RCB in the tournament’s history. Chahal took 139 wickets in 113 matches, including two four-wicket hauls.

Ab de Villiers, on the other hand, appeared in 157 games, scoring 4522 runs at an average of 41.10 and a strike rate of 158.33, with two hundred and 37 fifties to show for his efforts for the team.

Tagged:

AB de Villiers

IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yuzvendra Chahal

Related Article
IPL 2024: Yeah, Definitely, You Can Come To Rajasthan Now &#8211; Yuzvendra Chahal Invites AB de Villiers To Play For Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2024: Yeah, Definitely, You Can Come To Rajasthan Now – Yuzvendra Chahal Invites AB de Villiers To Play For Rajasthan Royals

Dec 16, 2023, 10:29 AM

Veteran England Batter Joe Root Pulls Out Of IPL 2024
Veteran England Batter Joe Root Pulls Out Of IPL 2024

Nov 26, 2023, 2:44 PM

Shane Bond Joins Rajasthan Royals As Bowling Coach And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024
Shane Bond Joins Rajasthan Royals As Bowling Coach And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024

Oct 23, 2023, 1:14 PM

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Has All The Credentials To Become A Great &#8211; AB de Villiers Impressed By RR Opener&#8217;s Performance In IPL
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Has All The Credentials To Become A Great – AB de Villiers Impressed By RR Opener’s Performance In IPL

May 29, 2023, 1:04 PM

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Needs To Be One Of The Frontrunners For The T20 World Cup Next Year &#8211; Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Needs To Be One Of The Frontrunners For The T20 World Cup Next Year – Dinesh Karthik

May 25, 2023, 1:12 PM

IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri Hails Rajasthan Royals Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal For His Breakthrough Performance In IPL
IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri Hails Rajasthan Royals Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal For His Breakthrough Performance In IPL

May 14, 2023, 5:04 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy