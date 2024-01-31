sportzwiki logo
Jay Shah Re-Elected As ACC President For Third Term

Sportzwiki Editor

Jan 31, 2024 at 1:33 PM

Jay Shah Re-Elected As ACC President For Third Term

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been reappointed as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for the third time in a row, according to reports. The development comes after several media reports stated that the BCCI official could quit the role of the ACC president in order to run for the election for ICC chairman, scheduled for November this year.

Jay Shah needed to resign as the ACC chief if he wanted to contest for the ICC president, since the post of ICC chairman is an independent one. However, he has decided against it and was granted a one-year extension as the ACC president, according to PTI. The decision was taken at the ACC’s two-day Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bali that began on 30 January.

His term was unanimously extended by one year. As per reports, the extension was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Mr Shammi Silva for the second time and the nomination was unanimously backed by all the members of the ACC.

Jay Shah’s tenure as ACC chief:

Jay Shah was appointed as the ACC chief for the first time in January 2021 when he replaced Nazmul Hassan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board President. In 2022, his tenure was extended by one year which made him the youngest administrator to be re-appointed as the ACC President.

Since Jay Shah took charge of the ACC, the council conducted two editions of Asia Cup successfully. In 2022, the tournament was played in T20I format in the UAE before being held in Sri Lanka in the ODI format last year. There were doubts over the competition due to venue issue after India refused to travel to Pakistan who had the hosting rights. The ACC then successfully came up with a hybrid model for the competition.

Jay Shah has also been plying his trade as BCCI secretary since 2019.

Tagged:

Asian Cricket Council (ACC)

Jay Shah

