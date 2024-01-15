Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi Creates History, Becomes First Player To Score 400 Runs In Cooch Behar Trophy

Karnataka’s Prakhar Chaturvedi created history on Monday (January 15) as he became the first-ever player to score 400 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy. He achieved the incredible milestone during the final between Karnataka and Mumbai.

The four-day game ended in a draw as Prakhar Chaturvedi’s monumental knock powered Karnataka to a huge total and the game ended in a draw. Batting first, Mumbai were bowled out for 380 runs in their first innings. They were well placed at 221 for 2 at one stage before centurion Ayush Mhatre’s dismissal triggered a collapse and they were reduced to 291 for 6.

A 73-run knock from Ayush Sachin Vartak then helped Mumbai recover before useful contribution from lower order saw them cross the 350-run mark. Mhatre top-scored for his side, scoring 145 while Hardik Raj was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets for Karnataka.

The match also featured former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid. Samit opened the bowling for his side and picked up 2 wickets.

Prakhar Chaturvedi creates history:

The onus was on Prakhar Chaturvedi to give his team a good start and he did not disappoint. He shared a 109-run stand with fellow opener Karthik S U before the latter departed for 50 runs. It was followed by a huge stand between Prakhar Chaturvedi and Harshil Dharmani as the duo added 290 runs for the second wicket. Akash Pawar broke the stand by dismissing Dharmani for 169.

On the other hand, Prakhar remained firm at his end and went on to create new milestones as time progressed. He eventually reached 400 runs on the final day of the game to create history. Soon after he scored 400 runs, the match was declared drawn. He remained unbeaten on 404 runs off 638 balls with 46 fours and 3 sixes. His monumental knock helped Karnataka pile up a huge total of 890 for 8.

𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙍𝘿 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙍𝙏! 🚨 4⃣0⃣4⃣* runs

6⃣3⃣8⃣ balls

4⃣6⃣ fours

3⃣ sixes Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the first player to score 400 in the final of #CoochBehar Trophy with his splendid 404* knock against Mumbai. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/jzFOEZCVRs@kscaofficial1 pic.twitter.com/GMLDxp4MYY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2024

Prakhar Chaturvedi also broke the legendary Yuvraj Singh’s 24-year old record of the highest score in Cooch Behar Trophy. Yuvraj held the record for scoring 358 in the final in 1999–2000.