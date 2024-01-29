Marcus Stoinis Re-signs With BBL Franchise Melbourne Stars For Three More Seasons

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has signed a three-year contract extension with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, keeping him with the team until the end of BBL16 in 2026-27. Stoinis, who joined the Stars in 2013-14, will continue to play for the team for the next three seasons.

Stoinis started his BBL career with Perth Scorchers in 2012-13 before moving to Melbourne Stars the following season. Despite other clubs expressing interest in him, particularly Perth Scorchers, who is based in his hometown of Perth and where he plays domestic cricket for Western Australia, Stoinis decided to stay with the Stars.

The 34-year-old has played 98 games for Melbourne Stars and is set to become the second Stars player to reach 100 games next season after Glenn Maxwell achieved the feat last season. The right-handed all-rounder is also a potential candidate for club captaincy after Maxwell stepped down at the end of last season.

Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch expressed his delight in signing Stoinis for the next three seasons, describing him as one of the most sought-after T20 players in the world due to his experience and ability in the shorter format of the game.

“Marcus is obviously one of the most experienced and well-performed T20 players in Australia over the last decade and for him to commit for another three seasons is a great demonstration of the faith he has in where we are headed,” Crouch said.

“He is one of the most in-demand T20 players in the world and as we saw on New Year’s Eve again this year, when he was at his destructive best, he is one of very few players who can win a match off his own bat.

“As well as what Marcus brings on the field, he, along with the other senior players will play a huge role over the next few years in developing the next generation at the Stars,” he added.

Marcus Stoinis had a disappointing season, scoring 169 runs in nine innings at an average of 24.14. He also failed to make an impact with the ball, taking only one wicket in eight spells with an economy rate of almost 11. Melbourne Stars had a similarly poor campaign, finishing sixth on the points table with four wins and six losses.

The veteran all-rounder has been named in Australia’s T20I team for the upcoming West Indies series and is hoping to make the T20 World Cup squad in the West Indies and the USA. He is currently playing for Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20, with his team sitting at the top of the points table.