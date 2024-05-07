Matheesha Pathirana, a Sri Lankan pacer’s IPL 2024 came to an early end as he suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pathirana has returned home to Sri Lanka to continue his recovery back there.

Pathirana was ruled out of the reverse fixture in Dharamsala on Sunday, after missing the home match against Punjab Kings in Chennai. His absence severely depletes CSK, which was already missing Deepak Chahar, their powerplay expert.

Pathirana appeared in only six games for CSK in the IPL 2024, taking 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.68. He missed the IPL 2024 season-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore due to a hamstring injury received while playing for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh.

He is the second Sri Lankan fast bowler sidelined, after left-armer Dilshan Madushanka, who was set to make his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians, was ruled out for the entire season.

Wish to see the 2024 IPL champion trophy in CSK’s room: Matheesha Pathirana

Pathirana returned to Sri Lanka to begin his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, as he is expected to be nominated to Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. And his current social media activity suggests that the defending champions will be without their key fast bowler for the rest of the season.

In an social media post, right-arm bowler Pathirana bid a ‘hard goodbye’ to CSK, stating his desire to see the IPL trophy remain with the five-time champions.

“A hard goodbye with my only wish to see the 2024 IPL champion trophy in CSK’s room soon! Grateful to the CSK team for all the blessings and love from Chennai,” Pathirana wrote.

With Pathirana ruled out of the IPL 2024, and Mustafizur Rahman going back to Bangladesh for international duty, CSK is left with England’s Richard Gleeson as their only overseas pacer. Mustafizur Rahman’s stint with the franchise ended on May 1 and he will now be present for Bangladesh’s T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, and Mukesh Chaudhary are now CSK’s pace attack for remainder of the IPL 2024 along with Richard Gleeson.

