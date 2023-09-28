Mayank Agarwal Solves The Mystery Of The Unknown Hand On Rishabh Pant’s Shoulder In “Boy’s Day Out” Photo

Mayank Agarwal is being applauded by thousands of Indian cricket fans for finally disclosing whose hand was on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder in a photo that the team’s players posted on social media during the 2019 World Cup.

When they went on a lads’ day out in Leeds at the 2019 ICC World Cup in England, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Mayank Agarwal were in the selfie that Hardik Pandya took and uploaded. The image gained notoriety when Pandya tweeted it due to the presence of celebrities as well as the enigmatic hand on Pant’s shoulder.

Fans couldn’t figure out whose hand was on Pant’s shoulder. Years were spent unraveling the hand’s enigma. The majority of people assumed that it belonged to Mayank, who was standing behind Pant but some distance away from him.

Although there is also a hand on Dhoni’s shoulder, it is clear that Bumrah, who is standing to the right, is the owner. But up until this point, nobody knew who was on Pant’s shoulder.

It Is My Hand On Rishabh Pant’s Shoulder- Mayank Agarwal

Mayank has finally ended all speculations and rubbished all conspiracy theories by revealing that it was his hand on Pant’s shoulder.

“After years of extensive research, debates, and countless conspiracy theories, let the nation finally know : it is MY hand on @RishabhPant17 shoulder Ps : any and all other claims are misleading and not true,” Mayank tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) with an emoji.

‼️‼️After years of extensive research, debates, and countless conspiracy theories, let the nation finally know : it is MY hand on @RishabhPant17 shoulder ‼️‼️ Ps : any and all other claims are misleading and not true 😎 pic.twitter.com/nmOy9Ka0pH — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) September 28, 2023

Dhoni’s final tournament as an Indian player was the ODI World Cup in England, where this selfie was shot. After losing against New Zealand, the Men in Blue were eliminated from the semi-finals.

Pant is recovering from serious injuries he got in a terrible automobile accident earlier this year while Dhoni retired a year later. In contrast, Mayank has lost the favor of the selectors in both white- and red-ball cricket.