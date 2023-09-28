SportzWiki Logo
I Will Retire From All Three Formats At The Same Time – Shakib Al Hasan Opens Upon His Retirement Plans From Cricket

SW Desk

Sep 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM

I Will Retire From All Three Formats At The Same Time &#8211; Shakib Al Hasan Opens Upon His Retirement Plans From Cricket

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan revealed that he plans to call it day cricket after the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 36-year-old is surely one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricketers with his wealth of experience going into the game.

Shakib has led Bangladesh in ODI cricket in the past and the veteran has been leading the Test and T20 cricket teams. The left-handed all-rounder has an ample amount of experience playing for the team over the years and was the captain of the side in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Speaking to the media, Shakib Al Hasan said that he plans to retire from the game after the completion of the Champions Trophy in 2025 in all three formats. He revealed that he won’t lead the side in ODIs after the World Cup in India as he took up the role due to the request of the Bangladesh team management.

“As far as international career is concerned, what I see at this moment is it is up to the 2025 Champions Trophy that is the ODI format. The T20 format is up to the 2024 World Cup and that’s it.

“As far as Test goes, maybe sooner, maybe after the World Cup, Maybe I will retire from three formats at the same time and no one can tell about the future but at this moment I have such an idea,” Shakib said.

Bangladesh Cricket Team
Bangladesh Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“As far as reality goes, I will lead till this World Cup and I won’t lead in ODIs after that. Let me clear one thing – I resigned as captain on [September ] 17th, and when I did that, I did not know that this kind of situation was coming up.

“Papon (Nazmul) bhai and team management said that they need me as captain. Not for me, but for the team, and I agreed,” Shakib Al Hasan added.

Bangladesh has emerged as one of the better teams in white-ball cricket over the years. They will look to utilise their experience to do well in the ODI World Cup.

If I Were Not The Captain, It Would Be Easier For Me – Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan feels that being captain is not easy for anyone and asserted that being a player in the squad makes it easier for his team. The left-hander’s form be it with the bat or the ball in the marquee event will be crucial for the team’s success in India. He is capable of making a huge difference for the team against quality opponents.

Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan Credits: Twitter

“If I am not the captain, life is much easier for me. What value is captaincy adding to my career? If I were not the captain, it would be easier for me. I would bowl for 10 overs, bat, and stay relaxed,” Shakib Al Hasan added.

Bangladesh will play two warm-up games in the build-up to the ODI World Cup on September 29 and October 2 against Sri Lanka and England respectively, before moving to Dharamshala for the tournament opener against Afghanistan on October 7.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Shakib al Hasan

NEWS

