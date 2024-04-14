MI vs CSK highlights: Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten century went in vain as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Sunday (April 14), beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs to register their fourth win of IPL 2024. Chasing 207, MI finished their innings on 186/6 despite Rohit Sharma scoring an unbeaten 105.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave MI a good start by adding 70 runs for the first wicket. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a duck but MI quickly recovered through a 60-run stand between Rohit and Tilak Varma.

With MI on 130 for 2 in the 14th over, they were the favourites to win the game. However, MI suffered an inexplicable collapse that saw them getting reduced to 157 for 6 in the 18th over. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and as a result, the innings did not get the impetus it needed in the final overs.

In the final over, MI needed an improbable 34 runs and Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi could only score 13. The only positive for MI in the last few overs was Rohit’s century. For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball, taking 4 for 28 off 4 overs.

MI vs CSK: CSK innings

Earlier in the game, fifties from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube helped CSK recover from a poor start and finish on a daunting 206/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Asked to bat first, CSK promoted local Ajinkya Rahane as the opener alongside Rachin Ravindra. However, the move did not pay off as Gerald Coetzee dismissed Rahane for just five runs. Rachin Ravindra got the start but did not last long and was dismissed by Shreyas Gopal for 21 runs.

Gaikwad and Dube then joined hands and batted CSK to a strong position by adding 90 runs for the third wicket. MI skipper Hardik Pandya broke the stand by dismissing Gaikwad for 69 runs in the 16th over. Gaikwad’s knock came off 40 balls and contained five fours and as many sixes.

Dube and Daryl Mitchell took CSK’s score to 180-plus before MS Dhoni’s cameo helped the reigning champions finish on 206. Dhoni faced four balls in the final over and smashed 20 runs including three sixes. Dube, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 66 off 38 balls.

MI vs CSK scorecard: