With the group stage exit of the Pakistan team, from the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the United States of America and the West Indies, questions have started to grow over their preparation for the event, as former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that they don’t have the right team to win in major tournaments.

The 2009 champions began the tournament with back-to-back defeats in the hands of the USA and India, in both of which, they wrapped the game and gifted the result in the opponent’s favor. Even against Canada, when they had an easy chase, the 2009 champions took too long to get over the line.

When it comes to the point of showing their class in the dead rubber clash against Ireland in Florida, Pakistan almost lost the game from the jaws of victory, before Babar managed to keep the calmness, to carry them over the line, with valuable contribution from the lower order.

“Babar is a wonder player, but is he a six-hitter?”- Michael Vaughan

The former England captain, Michael Vaughan points out that the intent and the mode in which Pakistan play T20 cricket isn’t right, as they don’t have enough power.

Also Read: Kamran Akmal Agrees With Michael Vaughan’s ‘Better Preparation To Play IPL Than Face Pakistan’ Statement

When it comes to their preparation, Pakistan came to the tournament on the back of their away tours to Ireland and England, before which they faced the New Zealand side at home. There weren’t many big teams in their opposition, unlike the England side, who toured the Caribbean before Christmas, last year.

‘I just don’t think they are a great team, look at the preparations and results. They hardly go on in a running run, and they played three series against the same team (New Zealand), which is not good.’ The former England batter Michael Vaughan remarked in a discussion with Cricbuzz. ‘Not being disrespectful, I just look at the way Pakistan play T20 cricket, compare to some other teams, I don’t think they have enough power.’

Micheal Vaughan feels that Pakistan had so many problems competing, and one of them was lacking a world-class spinner in the side.

‘I think they have got some half-decent seam bowlers, but they lack world-class spinners, which is unheard really in Pakistan. If you look at their batting, how many of that Pakistan batting line-up you look and you go destructive powerful players.’ The veteran remarked in the show. ‘Babar is a wonderful player, but is he a big six-hitter? Other than Fakhar Zaman, I don’t think they have got the power.’

He also advises that their head coach Gary Kirsten would now need to bring in some new and young players who have the power; those who can hit sixes in two or three balls. The all-rounder Imad Wasim spoke about how the poor mindset and the fear of failure are making life difficult for the team.

At the end of last year’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India, they made Shaheen Shah Afridi their new captain, who lost his very first series in New Zealand and was removed. Suddenly, Babar Azam was recalled to his position. There seems to be a lack of crystal-clear thought process behind their decision.

‘First and foremost, of all the teams in the world, we talk about the Pakistan Chairman far too much, whoever he is. I shouldn’t know who he is. Few teams have these issues whether it’s Sri Lanka or Bangladesh.’ Michael Vaughan suggested. ‘They have these leadership structures, where the chairman of the board has so much power. That should be down to the coach and the captain to select players.’

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Urges England To Get Inspired From Their Performance In Last T20 World Cup

The 49-year-old also feels that Gary Kirsten will be the best option for the 2022 runners-up at the moment because he knows how to deal with these situations.

‘You know, Gary Kirsten needs to get the power to have the team he wants to play, and whether it’s to get rid of some of the senior players to start all over again, maybe that’s one option.’ Michael Vaughan concluded. ‘He is someone who loves to get the best out of people. I think Gary is the perfect kind of person at the minute for Pakistan cricket, but they just need some consistency.’

The Pakistan Cricket Board will have some time in hand, before their next T20I series in Australia towards the end of this year.