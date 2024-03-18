Mikaela Greig called in to New Zealand women’s team squad for 1st England T20I

Central Hinds batter Mikaela Greig has been called into the WHITE FERNS squad for the first Life Direct T20I against England at University of Otago Oval tomorrow.

Greig joins Georgia Plimmer as replacement players for Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr who are both unavailable for the series opener due to recent commitments in the WPL.

Greig has featured for New Zealand A in both the recent T20 matches against England A in Queenstown and would make her international debut if selected in the playing XI tomorrow.

WHITE FERNS head coach Ben Sawyer said Greig was worthy of her call-up.

“Mikaela has been impressive for the Central Hinds all summer and deserves an opportunity to join the group for the first time,” said Sawyer.

“She’s shown this season that she possesses power and hitting ability which are important qualities in T20 cricket and we believe she has the ability to contribute if selected in the XI tomorrow.

Plimmer and Greig will remain in Dunedin after tomorrow’s match and reassemble with the New Zealand A one-day squad on Thursday ahead of the first 50-over match against England A at University of Otago Oval on Saturday.

Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr will assemble with the WHITE FERNS on Wednesday ahead of the second T20I against England at Saxton Oval on Friday.

WHITE FERNS squad – 1st Life Direct T20I v England

Suzie Bates (c) (Otago Sparks)

Eden Carson (Otago Sparks)

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk) (Northern Brave)

Izzy Gaze (wk) (Auckland Hearts)

Maddy Green (Auckland Hearts)

Mikaela Greig (Central Hinds)

Brooke Halliday (Auckland Hearts)

Fran Jonas (Auckland Hearts)

Jess Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

Rosemary Mair (Central Hinds)

Georgia Plimmer (Wellington Blaze)

Hannah Rowe (Central Hinds)

Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury Magicians)