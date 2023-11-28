Mitchell Marsh Hits Back After Being Criticised By Mohammed Shami For Resting His Feet On World Cup Trophy

India fast-bowler Mohammed Shami recently raised a number of eyebrows by openly criticising Mitchell Marsh after the Australia allrounder faced the heat for resting his feet on the World Cup trophy. Australia thrashed India by six wickets in title-decider to clinch a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Soon after the final, a photo of Mitchell Marsh celebrating the triumph by resting both of is legs on the World Cup trophy surfaced. It became viral soon for all the wrong reasons as the Indian fans slammed the Australia star and accused him of disrespecting the trophy. An FIR was also lodged against him as the complainant urged the ICC to ban Mitchell Marsh.

Mohammed Shami then joined the bandwagon and slammed the Australian for his actions. The right-arm pacer, who starred with the ball for Team India in the tournament, stated that he was hurt by Mitchell Marsh’s actions, saying:

“I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy,” he added.

Mitchell Marsh’s response to Mohammed Shami:

Mitchell Marsh has reacted to the severe criticism he has faced from the Indian fans as well as Mohammed Shami for resting his feet on the World Cup trophy. The star allrounder made it clear that he has absolutely no regrets over his actions as he joked: “It’s got a bit of legs that photo, hasn’t it? Pardon the pun.”

Mitchell Marsh played a key role in Australia’s World Cup triumph. He scored 441 runs at an average of 49. Mohammed Shami, on the other hand, finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker despite not playing in the first four games. He picked up 24 wickets in 7 games with the help of 3 five-wicket hauls that included a 7-fer in the semifinal against New Zealand.