New Zealand Batter Henry Nicholls Faces Charges For Ball-tampering In Domestic Cricket Ahead Of Bangladesh Series

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls has been charged with breaking the New Zealand Cricket code of conduct after umpires reported him for tampering with the ball during a local first-class match. The 31-year-old has been an experienced player for the Blackcaps in the longer format of the game.

Watching this week’s Plunket Shield between Nicholls’ Canterbury province and Auckland on television seems to have captured Nicholls scuffing the ball against a helmet during an ends change and it is reported that New Zealand will take necessary actions regarding the matter.

“Nicholls has been reported for allegedly breaching Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the Code during Day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval,” A Statement said in Espncricinfo.

According to New Zealand Cricket, a first-class cricket commissioner has been tasked with reviewing the accusation. The hearing has not yet been scheduled. Later this month, Nicholls and the New Zealand Test team are scheduled to tour Bangladesh and Nicholls has not responded to the accusation on the issue.

Henry Nicholls guided Canterbury to an eight-wicket victory over Auckland in their match. After Auckland was bowled out for 217 in their first innings, leading scorer Nicholls with 120, Canterbury declared their first innings at 413 for 9. He made another unbeaten thirty for the loss of two wickets when Canterbury set a winning target of sixty-one.

