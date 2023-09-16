SportzWiki Logo
Cricket News

New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Suffers Major Injury Scare Ahead Of ODI World Cup In India

SW Desk

Sep 16, 2023 at 1:36 PM

New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Suffers Major Injury Scare Ahead Of ODI World Cup In India

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee suffered an injury scare during the 4th ODI against England ahead of the all-important ODI World Cup in India. The right-arm pacer suffered a thumb injury while trying to take a catch of Joe Root in the 14th over of the game.

New Zealand Cricket released an update on the extent of Tim Southee’s injury and also announced that the seasoned bowler wouldn’t be playing again after suffering a thumb injury during the final game of the England tour. The pacer went off the field in pain, as needed further assessment for the injury.

“Tim Southee has left the field having injured his right thumb attempting to take a catch off Ben Lister. The injury requires further assessment and he won’t return to the field at this stage,” New Zealand Cricket wrote on its X handle.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell also had an injury during the game when attempting to take the catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow. Mitchell’s left ring finger is said to have been dislocated and these two players are vital part of the Blackcaps going into the ODI World Cup in India.

Daryl Mitchell is an experienced all-rounder, who has played for the team in all three formats providing valuable contributions to the team’s success. Mitchell can provide solidity to Kiwi’s middle order alongside bowling some overs in the middle overs of the game.

Tim Southee will be the primary pacer in the team alongside Trent Boult in the ODI World Cup in India, as they can contribute to the team’s success if the surface offers some assistance to the pace bowlers. With the new ball, Southee can be a critical cog in the Black Caps’ wheel, as the veteran can obtain swing and seam movement from the surface.

Tim Southee
Tim Southee Credits: Twitter

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s prominent spinner Mitchell Santner has a knee issue but is anticipated to be fully recovered in time for the start of the ODI World Cup in India, according to scan results.

The 31-year-old is one of the best finger-spinners in the world and can contribute with the bat in the lower order.

After reaching the finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, New Zealand will want to advance further in the ODI World Cup in 2023. The team has consistently advanced to the knockout stage of ICC competitions since 2015, displaying excellent performance against top-tier teams.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand National Cricket Team

Tim Southee

