The 10th game of the ongoing IPL 2025 will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 30) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

The upcoming game will be DC’s second of the season and SRH’s third. The Delhi-based outfit began their campaign with a hard-fought win over Lucknow Super Giants earlier this week. Chasing 210 runs, DC were reeling at 65/5 before pulling off a heist thanks to a stunning knock from Ashutosh Sharma.

On the other hand, SRH’s campaign began with a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals where they scored 286 before restricting the Royals to 242. However, they suffered a loss in the second game against Lucknow Super Giants. After SRH posted 190/9 in 20 overs, the Lucknow-based outfit had chased down the total in just 16.1 overs.

DC vs SRH Match preview and prediction – Match 10, IPL 2025:

DC vs SRH Match Information:

Match DC vs SRH, Match 10, IPL 2025 Date & Time 30 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

DC vs SRH: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch is set to be batting friendly and bowlers are expected to have a hard time in Visakhapatnam. In the previous game played at this venue, DC had chased down 210 runs against Lucknow Super Giants and the upcoming game also promises to be a high-scoring one.

DC vs SRH Weather Conditions:

While there is a slight chance of light rainfall during noon, the weather forecast has not predicted any rain during the match time.

Temperature is expected to hover in early 30s throughout the match.

DC vs SRH: Head-to-Head Record

Out of the 24 games between the two teams so far, DC have won 11 while SRH have won 13. Even though the overall record is on SRH’s side, DC have a better record against the Hyderabad-based outfit in Visakhapatnam. DC have won both the games that they have played against SRH in Visakhapatnam.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost DC 24 11 13 SRH 24 13 11

DC vs SRH: Squads

DC Squad:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

SRH Squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga

DC vs SRH: Probable Playing XIs:

DC Playing 11 with impact player:

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Faf du Plessis

Abishek Porel (wk)

KL Rahul

Axar Patel (c)

Tristan Stubbs

Ashutosh Sharma

Vipraj Nigam

Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohit Sharma

Mukesh Kumar

SRH Playing 11 with impact player:

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Aniket Verma

Abhinav Manohar

Pat Cummins (c)

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Shami

Simarjeet Singh

Adam Zampa

Key Players to Watch:

DC:

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Faf du Plessis

Tristan Stubbs

Axar Patel

Mitchell Starc

SRH:

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Heinrich Klaasen

Harshal Patel

DC vs SRH Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for DC in the match: Jake Fraser-McGurk or Tristan Stubbs

Who will score the most runs for SRH in the match: Travis Head or Ishan Kishan

DC vs SRH Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for DC in the match: Mitchell Starc or Axar Patel

Who will pick the most wickets for SRH in the match: Mohammed Shami or Harshal Patel

DC vs SRH Match Prediction for Match 10, IPL 2025:

DC won their last game and the momentum is with them. The home advantage is also with DC and they will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat SRH.