DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: In the 10th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025), Delhi Capitals (DC) will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 30) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

With both the teams all set for match, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the DC vs SRH Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

DC vs SRH Match Info – Match 10, IPL 2025:

Match DC vs SRH, Match 10, IPL 2025 Date & Time 30 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 10, IPL 2025:

DC vs SRH, Match Preview:

DC and SRH are coming into this game on the back of contrasting results in their previous game. DC registers an impressive victory over Lucknow Super Giants to start their campaign in IPL 2025 on a winning note.

Chasing a huge total of 210 runs, DC were reeling at 65/5. The match looked all but over for them at that stage. However, a brilliant fifty from Ashutosh Sharma guided DC to an unlikely win.

On the other hand, SRH started their campaign with a win as well before suffering a loss in their second game. They suffered a 5-wicket loss at the hands of LSG in their second game.

DC vs SRH, Head-to-Head record:

Out of the 24 games between the two teams so far, DC have won 11 while SRH have won 13.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost DC 24 11 13 SRH 24 13 11

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The pitch is set to be batting friendly and bowlers are expected to have a tough outing. In the last game played at the venue, DC chased down 210 runs against LSG.

DC vs SRH Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has not predicted any rain in Visakhapatnam on the match day.

Temperature is expected to hover in late 20s during the entire match.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

DC Playing 11 with impact player:

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Faf du Plessis

Abishek Porel (wk)

KL Rahul

Axar Patel (c)

Tristan Stubbs

Ashutosh Sharma

Vipraj Nigam

Mitchell Starc

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohit Sharma

Mukesh Kumar

SRH Playing 11 with impact player:

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Ishan Kishan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Aniket Verma

Abhinav Manohar

Pat Cummins (c)

Harshal Patel

Mohammed Shami

Simarjeet Singh

Adam Zampa

Hot Picks for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Travis Head: The Australia opener has looked in good touch in IPL 2025 so far. After scoring a whirlwind fifty in the first game against Rajasthan Royals, Head scored 47 runs in the last game.

The Australia opener has looked in good touch in IPL 2025 so far. After scoring a whirlwind fifty in the first game against Rajasthan Royals, Head scored 47 runs in the last game. Abhishek Sharma: After failing to score big in the first two games, Abhishek Sharma will be keen to do well in the forthcoming game.

Top Picks:

Ishan Kishan: After scoring a stunning century in his first game of the season, Ishan Kishan was out for a duck in the second game. He will be looking to make amends in the forthcoming game.

After scoring a stunning century in his first game of the season, Ishan Kishan was out for a duck in the second game. He will be looking to make amends in the forthcoming game. Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis got the start in the previous game against LSG but was out for 29 runs. He will be eyeing a big score against SRH.

DC vs SRH – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

Vice-captain – Ishan Kishan and Faf du Plessis

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (vc)

– Heinrich Klaasen, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (vc) Batsmen – Travis Head (c), Faf du Plessis

– Travis Head (c), Faf du Plessis Allrounders – Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy

– Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

– Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan Batsmen – Travis Head, Faf du Plessis (vc), Tristan Stubbs

– Travis Head, Faf du Plessis (vc), Tristan Stubbs Allrounders – Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy

– Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 10, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Karun Nair

Kamindu Mendis

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 10, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Travis Head

GL captaincy choice – Abhishek Sharma

Punt picks – Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul

DC vs SRH Match Winner Prediction:

Taking most of the factors into account, SRH will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat DC in the forthcoming contest.