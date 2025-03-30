Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be taking on each other in the 11th match of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday (March 30).

Both the teams are coming into this game after losing their last game and will be desperate for a win. RR have played two games this season and have lost both of them. In their first game, they suffered a 44-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It was followed by a crushing 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati. They are now one of the only two teams yet to open their account this season and will be desperate to win the upcoming match.

On the other hand, CSK’s campaign started with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. However, they could not extend their winning start as they suffered a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home earlier this week. CSK will also be keen to win the upcoming match and get back to winning ways.

RR vs CSK Match preview and prediction – Match 11, IPL 2025:

RR vs CSK Match Information:

Match RR vs CSK, Match 11, IPL 2025 Date & Time 30 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

RR vs CSK: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch assisted spinners in the last match and could behave in a similar fashion for the RR vs CSK game as well.

RR vs CSK Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction of rain in Guwahati on the match day.

Temperature is expected to hover in mid 20s throughout the match.

RR vs CSK: Head-to-Head Record

RR and CSK have played 29 games against each other so far. Of those 29 games, RR have won 13 while CSK have won 16.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost RR 29 13 16 CSK 29 16 13

DC vs SRH: Squads

RR Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

CSK Squad:

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

DC vs SRH: Probable Playing XIs:

RR Playing 11 with impact player:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Riyan Parag (c)

Nitish Rana

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Shimron Hetmyer

Shubham Dubey

Wanindu Hasaranga

Jofra Archer

Maheesh Theekshana

Tushar Deshpande

Sandeep Sharma

CSK Playing 11 with impact player:

Rachin Ravindra

Rahul Tripathi

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Shivam Dube

Deepak Hooda/Vijay Shankar

Sam Curran

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni (wk)

R Ashwin

Noor Ahmad

Khaleel Ahmed

Matheesha Pathirana

Key Players to Watch:

RR:

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Shimron Hetmyer

Sandeep Sharma

CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rachin Ravindra

Shivam Dube

Ravindra Jadeja

Noor Ahmad

RR vs CSK Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for RR in the match: Sanju Samson or Riyan Parag

Who will score the most runs for CSK in the match: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Rachin Ravindra

RR vs CSK Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for RR in the match: Sandeep Sharma or Wanindu Hasaranga

Who will pick the most wickets for CSK in the match: Noor Ahmad or Khaleel Ahmed

RR vs CSK Match Prediction for Match 11, IPL 2025:

Considering RR’s form at present, CSK will be slight favourites and are expected to win the upcoming match in Guwahati.