No New Teams In PSL 9, Pakistan Super League To Feature Six Teams For The Ninth Edition Of The Tournament

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Pakistan Super League season 9 will feature only six teams after the Governing Council met at the National Cricket Academy. PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf headed the meeting, where many issues were discussed including the addition of new teams going into the next season.

The PSL governing committee held a meeting with the PCB to discuss the plans for the league. During the meeting, the next edition of the Pakistan Super League is proposed to be played in February and March of 2024. Earlier, it was reported that stakeholders were interested in having more teams in the tournament.

According to media reports, the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to be played with Six teams, as they will be new teams for the forthcoming season, with women’s cricket being promoted during the tournament and the forthcoming is scheduled to be held from the early part of February to March.

“The upcoming ninth season will be played with six teams. No additional team will be added in the upcoming season, For the promo­tion and support of women’s cricket, the PCB will continue to explore opportunities for women’s league or exhibition matches during HBL PSL.”

“The window for the upcoming season is decided between 8 February to 24 March 2024. A final schedule will be confirmed in the next meeting.”

Earlier former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said that they were in high demand for the team and reckoned that if they are ten teams introduced they would be easily picked as they had an overwhelming interest in owning the franchise in the league and claimed that PSL 2023 was a huge success comparing it to the digital rating of the Cash-rich Indian Premier League.

It was said that the PSL team is mulling hosting a few games in the UAE to reduce cost-cutting, which was discussed in the meeting, but it had a difference of opinions between the franchises as most of the sides showed keen interest in playing the games in Pakistan.

The 2023 season of PSL was a huge success as Lahore Qalandars registered an epic one-run win over Multan Sultans in the thrilling final. Shaheen Afridi captained Lahore Qalandars for back-to-back titles – Qalandars is the first team to achieve the landmark in PSL