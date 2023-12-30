No Place For Pat Cummins Or Travis Head, Aakash Chopra Picks ODI Team Of The Year

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has announced his ODI team for 2023, comprising six Indian players, two South Africans, and one player each from New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. He selected players based on their excellent performances in the recently concluded ODI World Cup and throughout the year.

Pat Cummins-led side won the 2023 ODI World Cup after defeating the Men in Blue in the final, but no Australian player made it into Aakash Chopra’s choice of finest ODI XI of the year. The team looks formidable with a perfect balance in all three departments.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra has selected all Indian top-order batters, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, who performed exceptionally well in the World Cup. Indian veteran batters Rohit and Virat led India’s domination in the white-ball format of the game.

“Both my openers are Indians. Rohit Sharma has scored 1255 runs, with two centuries and nine half-centuries, at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 117 in 27 matches. He will be a part of my team as a captain because he took the team (India) to the (World Cup) final as well.”

“At the second spot – his partner Shubman Gill. He scored 1584 runs, with five centuries and nine half-centuries, at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 105 in 29 matches. Both (Rohit and Gill) like the ODI format a lot.”

“Interestingly enough, my top three are India’s top three because Virat Kohli is at No. 3. He had an incredible World Cup. He completed his 50th ODI century. He has scored 1377 runs, with six centuries and eight half-centuries, at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 99 in 27 matches,” Aakash Chopra said.

For the No.4, 5, and 6 positions, he picked New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, and Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, respectively, considering their excellent performance in the 50-over format of the game.

I Have Made Marco Jansen A Part Of My Team – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has chosen South Africa’s young fast-bowling duo, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, for his team, based on their impressive performance and temperament in the ODI World Cup. For his bowlers, Chopra has selected Indian players Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj to complete his playing 11.

“After that, Marco Jansen. I have made him a part of my team because he has picked up 33 wickets in 20 matches and scored 406 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 116 as well. Along with him, I have kept Gerald Coetzee. He is also a very good bowler. He too is a mighty player. He has picked up 31 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 23.2 and an economy of 6.5.”

“After that, Kuldeep Yadav is a part of my team. 48 wickets in 28 matches. 48 wickets is a lot of wickets. He has an economy of 4.6 along with an average of 19.8. Then Mohammed Shami, who picked up 43 wickets at an economy of 5.3 and an average of 16.4 in 19 matches. Last but not the least is Mohammed Siraj. He has also picked up 44 wickets in 25 matches,” Aakash Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra’s ODI team of 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Rizwan, Shakib Al Hasan, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.